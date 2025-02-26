Omar Khan’s Response to Steelers-Matthew Stafford Question Turning Heads

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan walked a tight rope while discussing the team’s quarterback situation to reporters at the NFL combine. Although Khan expressed the desire to bring back Russell Wilson, Justin Fields or perhaps even both, he conveyed that other quarterback options are on the table.

Khan arguably walked an even finer line when addressing a question about Pittsburgh’s potential interest in a trade for veteran signal caller Matthew Stafford.

Khan seemed to suggest a potential Stafford-Steelers trade was fake news. But the Pittsburgh general manager also didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I’m not gonna comment on specific players or things that are out there,” Khan said, via Steelers Depot. “The one thing I’ve learned is that there’s a lot of fake news out there

“It’s just part of what we do, but there’s a lot of fake news out there. But we’ll see what all options are on the table until we address our quarterback position.”

Several NFL pundits and social media users reacted to Khan’s response to the Stafford-Steelers rumors.

“To me, Omar Khan sounded a lot less firm about the QB situation this year at the combine compared to what he was saying last year at this time,” tweeted Chat Sports’ Jack Sperry.

Steelers Emerging as Rumored Trade Destination for QB Matthew Stafford

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Feb. 21 that the Los Angeles Rams have provided Stafford permission to seek a trade to other teams this offseason. In the first week since that report, rumors that Stafford could land with the Steelers have heated up tremendously.

On Feb. 22, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed the Steelers trade three 2025 draft picks to the Rams for Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 3 that the Rams told him they will try to trade him this offseason.

In Moton’s proposal, the Steelers gave up a 2025 second, fourth and fifth-rounder for Stafford and Kupp. According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, that won’t be nearly enough.

Schultz reported “the belief is” the Rams are asking for a first-rounder in return for Stafford. Schultz also wrote that Stafford is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will make him one of the top 10-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Those are tremendous obstacles to overcome if the Steelers wish to pursue a Stafford trade. But the team is a potential fit because Wilson and Fields are both unrestricted free agents.

The Steelers have been rather public this offseason that they want Wilson or Fields to return. Both signal callers have also said they’d like to be back. But it’s unclear how potential contract negotiations with either quarterback are going.

NFL Pundits, Social Media React to Omar Khan’s Answer on Potential Stafford Trade

As has been the case with many Steelers topics the past few years, pundits were split on Khan’s response to a potential Stafford trade and the possibility of the veteran quarterback coming to Pittsburgh.

Stafford turned 37 years in February. But he still may be the best short-term option behind center the Steelers possess this offseason.

“If you’re serious about winning while Heyward is here, and Watt is in his prime (hopefully it’s not too late), this is a call Omar Khan should make,” tweeted 93.7 The Fan’s Matt Koll. “See if it really takes a first-round pick.

“Stafford can still sling it.”

Other pundits disagreed.

“Stafford doesn’t fit what Pittsburgh wants in a quarterback — youth and mobility,” Steelers Wire’s Allison Koehler wrote. “They do, however, have that in Justin Fields.”

Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons addressed the nature in which Khan answered questions about the Stafford rumors.

“It might be a stretch to think that Stafford could be on his way to Pittsburgh, but the door doesn’t seem to be completely closed when it comes to Khan exploring it as a possibility,” wrote Simmons.

Stafford led the Rams to a 10-6 record with a 65.8% completion percentage, 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions last year. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season.

But while Matthew Stafford may be the best quarterback option for Pittsburgh in 2025, he offers little long-term security.