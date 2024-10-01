Steelers Bring in Former Second-Round WR for Workout: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a look at another wide receiver and potential returner on October 1, bringing in former Arizona Cardinals second rounder Andy Isabella in for a workout according to Joe Rutter of TribLIVE.com.

This workout was later confirmed by KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Isabella was selected 62nd overall in 2019. He spent the majority of his first four seasons with the Cardinals but failed to live up to his draft status with just 447 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns over 39 appearances. Isabella has also managed a kick return average of 21.2 yards throughout his professional career.

Arizona eventually waived Isabella in 2022, which led to him signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad later that season. He suited up in two games for the Ravens and spent the 2023 campaign and the 2024 offseason program — including training camp and the preseason — with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in another two regular season games for his third NFL franchise.

Finally, the Bills released Isabella at this year’s 53-man cutdown. It remains to be seen if he’ll be signed by Pittsburgh — who announced a flurry of roster moves within Tuesday’s NFL transaction log ahead of Week 5.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Hints Injury Reinforcements Could Be on the Way

The Steelers have begun what appears to be a large amount of roster maneuvering prior to their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. And a couple of those moves could still be on the way.

“I haven’t had those meeting yet, but probably,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on October 1 after being asked about eligible players potentially being activated off of the injured reserve or PUP list sometime this week.

Although only linebacker Cole Holcomb was mentioned by name, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and offensive lineman Dylan Cook were the two veterans that were initially designated to return from IR following the roster cutdown. Both have now spent the necessary four weeks on the injured reserve.

“There’s a level of excitement there,” Tomlin added, regarding the possible returnees. “We’ll see what their participation looks like and the quality of that participation. And [decide on their status] as we get closer to gametime.”

Moon and Cook are former UDFAs, while Holcomb was a fifth-round selection in 2019. All three would provide quality depth that is sorely needed as injuries begin to pile up in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Need More WR Help as Trade Candidates Emerge Around the NFL

After eventually missing on a Brandon Aiyuk trade despite weeks of discussion, the Steelers elected to trust in the group that they had. So far, that plan has had mixed results.

Although the team is 3-1 with quarterback Justin Fields coming off an outing in which he threw for over 300 yards — the Steelers have mostly gotten by without a strong passing attack thus far.

Outside of star wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth, only one Pittsburgh pass-catcher has accumulated over 100 receiving yards through the first four weeks of the season. That player is Calvin Austin III.

After that, the Steelers WR corps has been particularly unimpactful.

Van Jefferson has 36 receiving yards in four appearances, while veteran Scotty Miller has 31 yards. The rest of the Pittsburgh wide receivers — like rookie Roman Wilson or brief special teams contributor Ben Skowronek (now injured) — have yet to record a catch.

Especially when you consider the injuries on the offensive line, it’s not a stretch to say that adding a talented playmaker should be priority number one if the Steelers are serious about making and potentially winning a Super Bowl in 2024-25.

On October 1, the talk of the league was Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be made available for the right price, but he’s likely only the first of many NFL WRs to be shopped at this year’s trade deadline.