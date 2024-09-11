Ex-Steelers QB Works out for Browns Amid Deshaun Watson News: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback draft pick Chris Oladokun resurfaced with the Cleveland Browns on September 10 after a multi-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad ended this summer.

“Former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun had a great workout with Browns [on Tuesday] per a league source throwing to tight ends Geoff Swaim, Tommy Sweeney and Irv Smith Jr,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on X.

Of course, this QB tryout occurred in the midst of new “sexual assault and battery” allegations involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The full details of the lawsuit can be viewed here.

As for Oladokun, the former seventh-round selection of the Steelers was released by Pittsburgh after he failed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie in 2022. The Chiefs then picked him up after a short stay on the open market.

In Kansas City, it appeared Oladokun was being groomed as a QB3 and potential backup of the future, but that developmental flyer ended in 2024. After completing 13-of-17 passing attempts for 184 yards, 1 touchdown and zero turnovers over his first two preseason games this summer, the dual threat signal-caller regressed during the preseason finale.

In that third and final outing, Oladokun only completed 9-of-16 passing attempts for 66 yards and zero touchdowns. He also threw two bad interceptions and finished the game with a passer rating of 26.6.

Including Watson, the Browns currently have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. The other two being Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The team has not announced an Oladokun signing at this time.

Browns Plan to Continue on With Deshaun Watson as the Starting QB Despite New Lawsuit

The Steelers don’t play the AFC North rival Browns until Week 12, which falls on November 21. Pittsburgh then plays them twice in a three-week span, hosting Cleveland at home on December 8.

Perhaps there will be more clarity regarding Watson’s legal situation by then, but for now, the Browns are moving forward with their starting QB — business as usual.

When asked if Watson would play in Week 2 on September 11, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski simply responded, “yes.” Adding later that Watson remains “focused on the task at hand.”

“That’s how we operate,” the Cleveland HC said when asked how Stefanski will keep this from becoming a distraction. “We really are concerned about the things that are right in front of us in this building… We concern ourselves with our opponent, so that’s really where our focus is.”

Stefanski also expressed that the Browns are not overly concerned with another Watson suspension at this time. Responding: “Not really a consideration for me.”

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on September 10, “the NFL doesn’t plan to place Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list in light of a new civil lawsuit stemming from a 2020 allegation, since there have been no criminal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson ‘Limited’ at Wednesday Practice Ahead of Week 2

Speaking of AFC North quarterbacks. On Wednesday, September 11, Steelers starting QB Russell Wilson was “limited” according to beat reporter Aaron Becker of Yardbarker.

“He threw some but worked as the No. 3 QB behind Justin Fields and Kyle Allen,” Becker clarified.

The current plan, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, is to start Fields against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 — unless Wilson makes a full recovery before then. It will be Fields’ second consecutive start to begin the 2024 campaign assuming Wilson is unable to go on Sunday.