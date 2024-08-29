Rookie Passes up Steelers Offer to Join AFC Contender: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun filling their 2024 practice squad ahead of the regular season (more on that below), but one undrafted rookie won’t be joining the organization.

“[The Houston] Texans sign former @TCUFootball [and Miami] Dolphins safety Mark Perry, reuniting with high school teammate C.J. Stroud,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson relayed on August 29. Adding that Perry “had offers from the [New England] Patriots, [Jacksonville] Jaguars, [New York] Jets, Steelers and others before choosing Houston per a league source.”

Later, Wilson clarified that Perry signed to the Texans practice squad, which implies that the Steelers offered him a role on their practice squad as well.

Perry was considered a priority UDFA after the 2024 draft. Bleacher Report and Draft Network analyst Ryan Fowler even highlighted him as one of 18 undrafted rookies that he expects to “push for a roster spot this summer” on May 1.

In the end, Perry was cut by the Dolphins after they paid him a “$15k signing bonus” to get him in Miami. He’ll look to continue his NFL journey with the Texans — who are projected to be a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

Steelers’ First 8 Practice Squad Signings Reported

The Steelers have been moving at their own pace, as certain NFL franchises announced a full practice squad already on August 28. For Pittsburgh, there was finally some P.S. action on August 29.

“Steelers have brought back eight players for the practice squad so far,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko informed on Thursday afternoon. “RB Jonathan Ward, FB Jack Colletto, TE Rodney Williams, DL Jacob Slade, OLB Marcus Haynes and CBs Anthony Averett, Thomas Graham and Zyon Gilbert.”

These signings were also confirmed by several members of the Steelers beat.

Steelers Expected to Sign RB Boston Scott & 2 Others to Practice Squad From Outside Organization

Along with those eight, Steelers Depot reminded that there were three reported practice squad signings from outside of the organization as well.

The first was veteran third-down running back Boston Scott. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers were “expected to sign” Scott to their practice squad on August 27.

Scott has spent most of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although he was originally a sixth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

At just 5-foot-6, the scat-back has made a career out of his kick return ability and his receiving prowess out of the backfield. Scott has accumulated over 1,800 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns over his 75 regular season appearances, along with a career kick return average of 22.8 yards.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson also chose to sign with the Steelers practice squad on August 28 rather than the Denver Broncos — per Denver 9 News reporter Mike Klis.

The former undrafted talent is a third-year NFL pro that spent time with the University of Tennessee and UCF in college. He’s played out both of his first two professional campaigns inside the Broncos organization, registering 25 catches for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns over 20 appearances (3 starts).

Finally, offensive lineman Doug Nestor was the last outside addition so far. According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Nestor is a versatile blocker that can play tackle or guard.

“[Nestor] was with the Minnesota Vikings this preseason and had multiple p-squad offers,” Tessler said on X. “Will likely be on somebody’s active roster soon.”

Considering the injuries on the Steelers offensive line, perhaps that active roster prediction will come true in Pittsburgh.