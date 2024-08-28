New Steelers WR Signing Chose Pittsburgh Over Former Team: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to claim anyone off waivers after the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown on August 27. However, they did swipe a wide receiver prospect from the Denver Broncos on August 28 according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“In other Steelers news, they are signing WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad, per source,” Pelissero informed.

Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis (9 News) also followed up on this transaction on X, explaining that “[the] Broncos tried to bring WR Brandon Johnson back to their practice squad but he had two strong connections with [the] Steelers – former Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni and QB Russell Wilson.”

Implying that Johnson chose Pittsburgh over a return to Denver.

The former undrafted talent is a third-year NFL pro that spent time with the University of Tennessee and UCF in college. He’s played out both of his first two professional campaigns inside the Broncos organization, registering 25 catches for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns over 20 appearances (3 starts).

This August, Johnson performed well during his preseason action. Logging 4 receptions for 105 yards (26.25 YPC) and a touchdown. He could push for action with the Steelers via gameday elevation or promotion if he’s able to rekindle some of his chemistry with Wilson in practice.

Steelers Cut Down WR Room to 5 Players

It wasn’t all that surprising when the Steelers released Quez Watkins on August 27 after a miserable preseason in Pittsburgh. Having said that, the Watkins cut signaled that camp riser Dez Fitzpatrick might make the roster.

Unfortunately for Fitzpatrick, he fell short once again at the deadline.

Upon posting their initial 53-man roster, the Steelers revealed that they whittled their WR corps down to five pass-catchers. The first four were locks to make the roster barring injury or trade — George Pickens, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III — while the fifth (veteran Scotty Miller) was expected to make it by most.

Johnson does beef up the depth a little, as will future practice squad signings and acquisitions.

Steelers Miss Initial Shot at 2 WR Reunions

If the Steelers wanted to reunite with highly touted special teams gunner and veteran wide receiver Miles Boykin or star NFL WR of old Allen Robinson on the practice squad, they missed their shot.

Per the Detroit Lions’ social media team, Robinson has signed with the NFC North Super Bowl contender on a practice squad deal. The New York Giants released Robinson after he put together a strong summer and preseason period.

Obviously, the former three-time 1,000-yard wideout is not the player he once was, but one could argue that he’s still as good or better than what the Steelers currently have for depth. Robinson caught 34 passes for 280 yards with Pittsburgh in 2023.

As for Boykin, some anticipated that the Steelers would claim him if he was cut. But when the Giants made Boykin available on August 27, similar to Robinson, the veteran went unsigned.

Then on August 28, it was announced that Boykin would be returning to the NYG practice squad.

Keep in mind, the Steelers could sign a player to their active roster off another team’s practice squad at any time, so they didn’t necessarily miss out on either of these reunions for good. Having said that, with wide receiver depth lacking both on the 53 and inside the organization, the lack of urgency at the position is a bit of a head-scratcher to say the least.