Steelers Reunite With Former Draft Pick Ahead of Training Camp

With players set to report to training camp on July 26, the Pittsburgh Steelers elected to make a last-minute roster swap on July 17 — announcing a reunion with linebacker/special teamer Tyler Matakevich on X.

“A familiar face is returning to Pittsburgh as the Steelers signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract,” wrote Steelers.com contributor Teresa Varley. Later, she noted that the corresponding cut would be veteran safety Jalen Elliott.

Many reacted to this news on social media, including ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor.

“A seventh-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, LB/special teamer Tyler Matakevich spent his first four years in Pittsburgh, followed by a four-year stint in Buffalo,” the Steelers correspondent informed.

Steelers Depot also rejoiced that “Dirty Red is back,” and Pittsburgh sportswriter Jim Wexell questioned whether this might mean that linebacker Cole Holcomb isn’t fully healthy after knee surgery.

Matakevich has been a warrior throughout his career, appearing in 63 games over four Steelers campaigns before logging another 66 with the Buffalo Bills. In other words, he’s only missed two regular season NFL outings in eight years.

The special teams department is Matakevich’s bread and butter. He’s registered over 2,500 special teams snaps since entering the league compared to just 283 defensive snaps.

Generally speaking, Pro Football Focus has graded him favorably in this area. Matakevich only has one sub-69.0 special teams mark throughout his career, not to mention two grades in the 80s. He’s been credited with 64 ST solo tackles over that span, with 10 tackles assists, 18 missed tackles and 11 penalties.

Steelers Release S Jalen Elliott After He Spent Parts of 2023 Season With Practice Squad

Elliott never took the field for Pittsburgh during a regular season game. He was with the organization for about a year overall, seesawing on and off the practice squad after first joining the Steelers last August.

The former UDFA out of Notre Dame was set to compete with defensive backs Damontae Kazee, Josiah Scott, Miles Killebrew, Grayland Arnold, Kalon Barnes, Thomas Graham Jr., Ryan Watts, Cory Trice Jr. and Nate Meadors for some sort of depth role in the secondary. But as you can see, the Steelers already have plenty of bodies at this position.

Elliott’s only notable NFL action came with the Detroit Lions in 2021. He recorded 12 total tackles over eight appearances and was credited with one official “start.”

Steelers LB Cole Holcomb Appeared to Be on Track for Training Camp

Matakevich’s signing raises warning flags about Holcomb’s recovery, although there’s no telling if the two are correlated.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the linebacker should be on track for training camp after his gruesome knee injury last November, but as we know, these things are fluid in the NFL.

“I’m sure he is [on track for training camp],” the long-time HC said on June 12 via Steelers Now reporter Nick Farabaugh. “I don’t have a lot of details about the specifics of it, but at every checkpoint, I think the experts are comfortable with the progress and I know he’s working extremely hard.”

We should find out more about Holcomb’s status as players begin reporting, but it wouldn’t be overly surprising if the 2019 fifth rounder began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues his recovery.