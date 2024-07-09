Steelers WR Had ‘Eye-Opening’ Spring, But There’s a Catch

Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly of The Athletic published a 90-man roster breakdown on July 9, which included the latest on every player. Of note was his blurb about former fourth-round wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

“Austin had an eye-opening spring that puts him in position to carve out a role in camp,” Kaboly relayed, but the veteran media member followed up that observation with a catch.

“However, his speed is greatly magnified in situations like OTAs and minicamp, where it’s football in shorts,” Kaboly wrote. Adding that “it’s hard to imagine he would be an every-down player at his size (5-foot-9, 162 pounds), but he should be part of the offensive plan regardless of whether the Steelers acquire another receiver.”

Austin has faced his fair share of challenges since entering the NFL out of Memphis. After suffering a Lisfranc (foot) injury during his rookie summer, the quick and elusive pass-catcher missed the entire 2022 campaign.

Then in year two, Austin only appeared in 35% of offensive snaps behind current WR1 George Pickens and ex-Steelers’ Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson — catching 17 of 30 targets for 180 yards and 1 touchdown.

Assuming no late-offseason addition occurs at WR, the runway is finally clear for a healthy Austin to make his mark — but he’ll have to overcome questions about his size and durability as Kaboly alluded.

Do the Steelers Need a Better WR2 Behind George Pickens?

One of the biggest Steelers questions heading into training camp involves Austin, as well as every other Pittsburgh receiver not named Pickens.

“Pickens is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver after Diontae Johnson was traded,” Kaboly stated within his roster breakdown. “Whether he can produce without a legitimate No. 2 threat will be a weekly concern, and rightfully so.”

Kaboly went on to explain that opposing defenses could try and “take [Pickens] out of games” by double-teaming him often, adding that it will be interesting to see how the rising star deals with any extra attention mentally. And without an obvious second option behind him, that could turn into a real fear for this Steelers offense if no one steps up in July and August.

Outside of Austin, the top candidates for the role are former Los Angeles Rams second rounder Van Jefferson, rookie third rounder Roman Wilson and former Philadelphia Eagles draft pick Quez Watkins. Pittsburgh also took a couple of veteran flyers on Scotty Miller and Marquez Callaway this offseason.

So, is that necessary secondary threat on the current roster? Time will tell, although the Steelers have been suggested as a potential trade suitor for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk if all else fails.

Steelers’ WR Need Called ‘Overblown’ Ahead of Training Camp

Not everyone shares the opinion that the Steelers might need another playmaker on the outside.

“I think it’s been overblown a little bit because of the run-first philosophy that they’re going to operate with under Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko voiced while appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s The Joe Starkey Show on July 9.

Continuing: “The personnel, the way they’re set up and built at this moment tells you they’re going to lean into handing the ball off a lot to [running backs] Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.”

Then, when the Steelers do throw the ball downfield, Batko argued that it’s time for the franchise to define Pickens as a “number one guy.” Meaning they need to show faith in him both getting open and coming down with the football in contested catch situations.

Given all the intriguing safety net and underneath options including tight end Pat Freiermuth — not to mention a few outside burners like Jefferson, Callaway and Watkins to stretch the field — perhaps that’s enough for Smith to mask any potential lack of talent at wide receiver.

Having said that, it will still be crucial for youngsters like Austin and Wilson to keep progressing as the year goes on. That’s the real recipe for success in Pittsburgh.