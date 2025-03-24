Steelers Projected to Replace Najee Harris With ‘Physically Gifted’ RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost former first-round running back Najee Harris to NFL free agency this offseason. But the Steelers could replace Harris with another high draft pick in April.

In fact, Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz predicted the replacement to come in the first round. At No. 21 overall in his latest NFL mock draft released on March 24, Liskiewitz projected the Steelers to grab North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

“Hampton is one of the class’ most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength,” Liskiewitz wrote. “He can be a productive slasher type of running behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line.”

In Liskiewitz’s mock draft, Hampton was the second running back off the board. Liskiewitz predicted Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty to be the first running back selected in the 2025 draft by the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall.

Jeanty and Hampton were the only running backs in the first-round mock draft from the PFF analyst.

Hampton led the ACC in rushing yards each of the past two seasons. In 2024, Omarion Hampton ran for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Is UNC’s Omarion Hampton the Home-Run Hitting RB the Steelers Seek?

While Harris never missed a game and rushed for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons for Pittsburgh, he lacked efficiency. Harris averaged 3.9 yards per carry during his first four seasons. Furthermore, he never ran for more than 4.1 yards per rush in any season.

Hampton potentially offers more explosiveness, which is what the Steelers should want in Harris’ replacement. Hampton averaged 5.9 yards per carry each of his last two seasons at North Carolina.

Not that Hampton won’t arrive in the NFL as a power back. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called the North Carolina product a “high-volume battering ram.”

“Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut,” Zierlein wrote. “Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload.”

Harris averaged 274 carries per season over the last four years. This offseason, Harris signed in NFL free agency with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers added former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell in NFL free agency. But Gainwell is a change-of-pace back that won’t be receiving close to 274 carries.

Hampton led the ACC in carries during 2023 and 2024. The running back also had an ACC-leading 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Steelers RB Depth Entering the NFL Draft

The Steelers lost Harris, which leaves a big hole in the backfield. But as previously mentioned, the team signed Gainwell. The Steelers also placed a tender on former undrafted running back Jaylen Warren.

Veteran Cordarrelle Patterson also remains on the Pittsburgh roster. The other running backs on the Steelers current roster are Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin and Evan Hull.

It’s possible Warren could receive a lot more carries without Harris in 2025. Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career. But he’s never had more than 149 attempts in a single season.

Ideally, though, the Steelers will still add another piece to their backfield. With the team’s desire to play more conservatively on offense and win low-scoring games, it makes sense the Steelers would be interested in a “battering ram” running back with explosiveness for big plays.

On both the NFL draft big boards from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN, Hampton is ranked as a top 15 player. On Jeremiah’s latest big board, Hampton rose five spots to No. 14 overall.

“Hampton is a big, athletic back,” Jeremiah wrote. “He’s a loose runner and has make-you-miss ability in space.

“Overall, Hampton has the size and tools to be an effective starter right away.”

ESPN has Hampton placed 12th overall among all 2025 draft prospects.

“Hampton may not have elite top-end speed, but he’s quick and fast enough to break long runs when he does get a seam,” wrote ESPN’s Steve Muench.