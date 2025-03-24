Steelers Claim ‘Athletic’ Technician Off Waivers From AFC Rival: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another former New England Patriots player. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers claimed offensive guard Lecitus Smith off waivers on March 24.

Smith spent the 2024 NFL season with the Patriots. The 26-year-old appeared in eight games, starting one of them.

Smith played about half of the 2024 season with the Patriots. The guard has also been with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in his professional career.

Before the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Smith as “an athletic, three-year” college starter. Zierlein also complemented Smith for his “surprising technique.”

In Pittsburgh, Smith is joining former Patriots teammate and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. The Steelers signed the veteran defensive lineman to a one-year contract on March 16.

Smith began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Cardinals during 2022.

Zierlein liked his athleticism and technique as a draft prospect. But Zierlein concluded Smith was likely destined for a career as an average backup.

“An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position. He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space,” Zierlein wrote. “However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks. His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection.

“Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.”

As a rookie, Smith appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals. Of those 10 contests, Smith started two of them.

But ahead of his second season, the Cardinals released Smith at the end of the preseason on the roster cutdown day.

Smith remained unemployed until signing with the Texans in November. The guard last just one week with Houston and then inked a deal with the Eagles. Smith finished the 2023 campaign with Philadelphia.

Last year, Smith spent training camp with the Packers. The Packers released him at the end of the preseason but then signed him to the team’s practice squad. The Patriots claimed Smith, signing him to their active roster, on Oct. 15.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Heading Into 2025 NFL Draft

The addition of Smith might not amount to anything for Pittsburgh. But the Steelers lost three offensive linemen, including two former starters, to free agency in March.

The team planned for that to happen. But still, the Steelers need to add more offensive line depth this offseason.

General manager Omar Khan did that with the addition of Smith, who could compete for a backup interior offensive line role in 2025.

Second-year players Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick are set to start at center and right guard, respectively, for the Steelers this fall. Veteran Isaac Seumalo, who has one year left on his contract, is projected to start at left guard.

Smith will join Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson and Steven Jones as interior offensive line depth on the Pittsburgh roster.