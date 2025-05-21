Steelers Announce Signing Strong Finishing Lineman With ‘Mean Streak’

The Pittsburgh Steelers added more offensive line depth with former seventh-round pick Nick Broeker on Wednesday.

The Steelers announced the signing on their social media accounts and on the official team website. Broeker agreed to come to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Broeker in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the No. 230 overall selection.

Although he was always projected to be a potential late selection, multiple analysts hyped Broeker as a strong finisher with his blocks during the draft process.

“Overall, Nick Broeker is a strong run blocker who will thrive best in a man-blocking/Duo scheme that relies less on zone blocks,” his draft analysis from Steelers Depot said. “He’s a finisher who plays with an edge and mean streak and overall, his technique is good, though he’ll need to consistently fire his hands inside.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein labeled Broeker with “very strong hands” and added that he “consistently works to finish his blocks.”

Broeker never played for the Bills. Buffalo released the lineman on roster cutdown day in 2023. But a day later, Broeker joined the Houston Texans.

With the Texans, Broeker appeared in three games during his rookie season. He dressed for nine contests during 2024.

Steelers Sign Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker

The Steelers lost three offensive linemen this offseason — left tackle Dan Moore Jr., guard James Daniels and interior lineman Nate Herbig.

All of those lineman made starts for the Steelers from 2023-24. Broeker is unlikely to find himself in the starting lineup for Pittsburgh this fall, but his arrival continues to help the Steelers replenish their offensive line depth.

In 12 games with the Texans, Broeker mostly played special teams. As a rookie, he lined up for 13 special teams snaps. Then last season, Broeker had 40 snaps on the unit.

Broeker also played nine offensive snaps in 12 contests for Houston. Six of those snaps came last season.

During college, Broeker spent four years at Ole Miss. He began his college career as an offensive tackle but very successfully transitioned to guard.

“An All-SEC guard as a senior at Ole Miss in 2022, Broeker began his college career as a tackle,” TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski wrote. “He has played both positions in the pros, albeit with most of his game experience coming during the preseason.

“Broeker has just nine regular-season snaps on offense, though he has played extensively on special teams.”

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Entering 2025 OTAs

The Steelers added Broeker with offseason workouts set to begin next week.

At those workouts, Broeker will likely compete with Spencer Anderson, Max Scharping, Aiden Williams, Ryan McCollum and Steven Jones for the depth interior offensive line spots on the Steelers roster.

2024 second-rounder Zach Frazier, who played very well as a rookie, will return to start at center for Pittsburgh. Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick are expected to start at guard.

Former first-rounders Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu should bookend the Steelers offensive line at the two tackle positions. But who will serve in the key depth roles behind those five starters is uncertain.

Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook, Doug Nester and Gareth Warren are the other linemen on the Steelers offseason roster. That means, in all likelihood, Broeker will compete with nine other offensive linemen for two or three depth linemen spots.

After signing Broeker, the Steelers also still have one more open roster spot they can fill this offseason.