Patrick Queen Breaks Silence on Unclear Steelers Future

There was a lot more trade rumors around Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen than contract extension rumblings this offseason. Queen all but confirmed that extension talks haven’t been plentiful when he addressed his future to reporters Thursday.

The linebacker didn’t rule out staying with the Steelers beyond this fall. But it doesn’t appear as though a decision on Queen’s future is coming this summer.

“It was talks here and there. Nothing crazy,” said Queen on the possibility of a Steelers extension, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “At the end of the day, they got a business to handle. I got business to handle.

“My business, is to go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position, put our team in a good position so that we both would be successful.”

Queen is entering the final season of a 3-year contract he signed with Pittsburgh in March 2024. The linebacker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March 2027.

Queen missed the first week of Steelers offseason workouts from May 18-22. But his contract hasn’t prevented him from participating in the team’s workouts during the final week of May.

Linebacker Patrick Queen Addresses Future With Steelers

It’s not clear why Queen missed the first week of Pittsburgh’s voluntary workouts. But if the linebacker was trying to seek a new deal, he probably wouldn’t be practicing this week either.

The Steelers indirectly indicated Queen was with the team for Tuesday’s workout on May 26. The official Steelers website showcased the linebacker in photos from the practice field.

Late this week, the media spotted Queen on the field. The linebacker addressed reporters Thursday.

Speculation about the linebacker’s future with the Steelers began in earnest during March. There was a lot of buzz about the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys acquiring Queen.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the Steelers are pleased with Queen and dismissed that buzz as just rumors.

Since March, the trade rumors have died down. But uncertainty remains around Queen. It doesn’t appear he’s in line to receive an extension this summer.

Queen posted 120 combined tackles, including eight for loss last season. He also had five quarterback hits, four pass defenses and one sack.

Queen made the Pro Bowl during his first Steelers season in 2024. But in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, he made second-team All-Pro.

Last season, the linebacker didn’t even earn a Pro Bowl nomination.

Potential Candidates for Steelers Extensions This Summer

Fans could include Queen on a list of Steelers players who may receive an extension this summer if they want. But other players are in front of the linebacker in that line.

Edge rusher Nick Herbig and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. appear to be up next for a contract extension in Pittsburgh. Herbig isn’t guaranteed to get a new deal with fellow edge rusher T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith already eating up a significant portion of the team’s cap space.

But general manager Omar Khan has stressed he wants to ink Herbig to an extension.

“He’s obviously someone that we’d like to have around for a long time,” Khan said at the NFL scouting combine. “You know, this defense has been based on those outside pass rushers for a long time, so you can’t ever have enough of them.”

As the team’s top young defensive back and former No. 32 overall pick, Porter is an obvious choice for a new contract.

Porter and Herbig are both from the 2023 draft class. Other members from that class, defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and tight end Darnell Washington, are other extension candidates.

But there will only be so many opportunities for the Steelers to sign any extensions. The team has seen its cap space shrink to one of the smallest in the league this offseason.

Futhermore, the Steelers already signed kicker Chris Boswell to an extension on May 11.

Therefore, more than likely, Queen will have to earn a new deal during the season if he’s going to stay with the Steelers. The linebacker appears to realize that’s his situation.