Steelers Feed Into Recent NFL Draft Chatter With QB Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers elected to spend an official team visit on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough on March 6, according to multiple reporters including The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

While this move, in itself, is not all that significant this time of year, Shough’s visit becomes a little more noteworthy when you factor in some of the recent draft chatter surrounding him and Pittsburgh.

Ex-NFL defensive back turned analyst Louis Riddick revealed that he spoke to Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith about Shough, specifically, on the March 5 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.” The next day, it was confirmed that Pittsburgh was hosting Shough.

“Does Pittsburgh trade down in the draft and maybe pick up a quarterback here late in the first round?” Riddick asked on the show. “Is a guy like Tyler Shough, is that a guy that would be perfect for this football team? Who has a big arm [and] lots of mobility.”

“I was talking to Arthur Smith about [Shough] at the Combine,” Riddick went on to add, hinting: “Keep an eye on this.”

Potential Steelers QB Target Tyler Shough Is Surging up NFL Draft Ranks at Torrid Pace

Shough is a hot name around the NFL community right now after an impressive Combine performance and a breakout campaign in 2024.

“I still have Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart as the class’ QB3, but there’s momentum for Shough,” ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. wrote on March 3. “Scouts might be concerned about his age — he turns 26 this year — but he has some impressive traits and threw 23 touchdown passes to six interceptions last season. He could end up being drafted on Day 2.”

Compared to a few weeks ago, that’s a significant jump for Shough, who could be a second- or third-round option for the Steelers to consider at quarterback.

The major knock on Shough is his age and injury history, although some of his collegiate injuries were viewed as bad luck. Still, 2024 was the first season that he successfully suited up for a double-digit number of games at 12 starts.

He made good on that opportunity with 3,195 passing yards and a passer rating of 148.1, not to mention the TD-to-interception ratio that Kiper cited above.

Tyler Shough’s Greatest Strengths Include ‘Notable Arm Talent’ & Maturity as a Quarterback

While teams will always prefer a younger athlete if everything else is equal, NFL franchises have had some success with older and more experienced quarterback prospects in recent years.

Brock Purdy is a good example of an overlooked college QB that started a lot of games for Iowa State, although he was a few years younger than Shough entering the draft. Bo Nix is another success story that saw his collegiate experience pay immediate dividends at the NFL level.

And Nix was 24 years old as a rookie, which is up there for a first-round prospect.

Shough shares that similar strength according to The 33rd Team’s draft expert Kyle Crabbs, who described him as a “mature developmental quarterback.”

“Shough is a fluid athlete with notable arm talent, but his durability and decision-making under pressure loom as threats that could prevent him from ever living up to his potential behind center,” Crabbs added later.

He listed positives like his “smooth delivery” from different release points and platforms, quality arm strength and velocity, and his comfortability “attacking holes against zone coverage with timing to hit run-throughs in stride.”

Similarly, Pro Football Network’s Reese Decker praised Shough’s “tight spiral,” ball release, technical fluidity, passing accuracy and “the touch he throws with” — which is “even more impressive” than his accuracy, per Decker.

Pair that with his ability to move both inside and outside of the pocket, and the Steelers could find what they’re looking for in Shough.

Due to his age and injury history, he may not be a 10-year answer at the position, but he is more likely to help out straight away, should things go awry in 2025. That makes him an intriguing flier within an uncertain QB class.