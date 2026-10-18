Steelers Make Final Call on RB Rico Dowdle for Buccaneers Showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing three wide receivers Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But they will have veteran running back Rico Dowdle back in the lineup.

On Sunday morning, the Steelers announced Dowdle will be active for the Week 6 matchup versus the Buccaneers. Dowdle has missed the past three contests because of a toe injury.

Entering Sunday, the Steelers had Dowdle listed as questionable for Week 6. He was limited in practice Wednesday and then fully practiced Thursday and Friday.

Dowdle sustained the ailment during Week 2 versus the New England Patriots. That ruined Pittsburgh’s plan for a 1-2 punch in the backfield with Dowdle and Jaylen Warren. However, Warren has been terrific in Dowdle’s absence, leading the Steelers with 640 yards from scrimmage this season.

Before leaving in Week 2, Dowdle ran for 37 yards on 15 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per rush, this season. He also had four catches for 28 yards.

With Dowdle active, the Steelers have made rookie running back Eli Heidenreich inactive for a fourth straight game. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, quarterbacks Ben Skowronek and Will Howard, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, cornerback Terell Smith and defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. are Pittsburgh’s other inactive players for Sunday’s game. Howard will serve as the team’s emergency QB3.

The Steelers will face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay at 1 pm ET.

Steelers Make Final Decision on RB Rico Dowdle

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers made the final Week 6 decision on Rico Dowdle on Sunday.

Even with Heidenreich inactive, the Steelers will have four running backs dressed versus the Buccaneers. In addition to Warren and Dowdle, Travis Homer and Lew Nichols will also play.

The Steelers signed Nichols from the practice squad to the active roster Sunday.

The team will also have three tight ends active. Pat Freiermuth was a late addition to the Steelers injury report Saturday because of a calf issue, but he will play.

With those running backs and tight ends, Mike McCarthy could go with a heavy dose of running even against Tampa Bay’s tough run defense. That’s like because quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be missing quite a few of his outside pass-catchers.

Dowdle entered this season with more than 1,000 rushing yards each of the past two campaigns. The challenge for McCarthy on Sunday will be getting Dowdle involved while not taking Warren off the field very much.

Warren has been averaging 163 yards from scrimmage per game over the past three weeks.

“Jaylen is our featured player right now. I mean, let’s make sure we all recognize that. He’s hot,” said McCarthy last Monday. “So it’s important for us, as an offense, coaches and players alike, to continue to put him in position to make plays.

“So that won’t change.”

Pittsburgh’s WR Injuries in Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson will not play in Week 6 versus the Buccaneers.

Dowdle’s return doesn’t boost the Steelers receiving corps. But it will help the team’s offense, which could try and run the ball a lot with so many receivers sidelined.

Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek will all sit out Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Pittman could miss at least three more games because of a football injury, but Steelers insider Mark Kaboly suggested Friday it will be longer.

The Steelers just placed Wilson on injured reserve Saturday because of a finger injury. Wilson won’t be eligible to play again until the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Skowronek has avoided IR for now. Like Wilson, he left Week 5 with an injury. Skowronek hurt his calf and didn’t return.

Without those three receivers, D.K. Metcalf and Germie Bernard will start. The Steelers elevated wideouts Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad for additional depth. McCarthy could significantly featured one or both of those journeymen.

Fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen could get an offensive role for the first time as well.