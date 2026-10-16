Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Gets More Honest on Offensively Absent Rookie WR

While preparing for Week 6, it appeared Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy suggested rookie receiver Kaden Wetjen could get an offensive opportunity this Sunday. But while addressing Wetjen more specifically Thursday, McCarthy threw some cold water on the idea the first-year receiver could play a lot on offense despite the Steelers set to miss three receivers Sunday.

McCarthy didn’t completely shut the door on Wetjen playing on offense. But it doesn’t sound like that’s the Steelers plan against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He hasn’t gotten a lot of work as far as our primary game plan and things like that,” said McCarthy. “But he’s developing. He’s out here every day working.

“As far as how we use him so forth, we’ll let the games dictate that.”

Wetjen didn’t play a single offensive snap in the first five games of the 2026 regular season. Although pundits and fans didn’t expect Wetjen to play a large offensive role, his complete focus on special teams is a bit surprising. The Steelers selected Wetjen at No. 121 overall in the fourth round this past spring.

How the Steelers manage their receiver room this Sunday is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team entering Week 6. Pittsburgh will be without Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek on Sunday. Pittman will miss at least the next three games while on injured reserve.

The Steelers will face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Clarifies Potential Role Kaden Wetjen Could Have

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy appeared to walk back the idea that rookie receiver Kaden Wetjen will play a bigger role in Week 6.

It’s a bit of a stretch to say McCarthy walked back on the idea that Wetjen would play on offense in Week 6. The head coach never specifically stated that, but rather provided a hint that was a possibility while answering a two-part question Wednesday.

“Yeah, definitely,” McCarthy answered when asked how his team would handle the receiver injuries and if Wetjen could be part of the offense. “I think just like anything, it’s I go back to camp. We talked about the 90-man roster, the 68 players that are here, so we’ve got some good young guys that we’re working.

“How we’ll survive, I think it’s only fair to wait until the game, but I really like our young guys.”

The hint, though, might have been wishful thinking on the part of fans and pundits who want to see Wetjen on offense.

Again, Wetjen hasn’t played at all on offense this season. On Thursday, McCarthy indicated pretty clearly the team doesn’t game plan for the rookie to play on offense either.

Instead, Wetjen has played only on special teams. He’s returned eight punts for 69 yards. Wetjen has also averaged 22.5 yards to kickoff return.

Without three receivers this Sunday, there’s an opportunity for the fourth-round rookie to play receiver. Based on McCarthy’s latest comments, though, fans probably shouldn’t expect a huge change in Wetjen’s role. If that’s the case Sunday, then it’s rather evident that the Steelers don’t see Wetjen as a receiving option this season.