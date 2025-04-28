Steelers Sign Super Bowl Champion Playmaker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers already added one veteran receiver this offseason. On Monday, the team added another with Robert Woods.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Steelers signed Woods to a one-year, $2 million deal. Most recently, Woods played two seasons for the Houston Texans from 2023-24.

Source: The #Steelers are signing veteran WR Robert Woods to a 1-year, $2M deal. New target and big-time locker room presence for… whoever their QB ends up being. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2025

During the 2024 campaign, Woods posted 20 receptions for 203 yards in 15 games. The 33-year-old had 426 receiving yards in 2023.

Woods has also played for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans during his 12-year NFL career. He posted 45 catches, 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Super Bowl champion Rams in the 2021 regular season.

Steelers Sign Veteran WR Robert Woods

For the third straight offseason, the Steelers are adding a veteran receiver who previously played on Sean McVay’s Rams offense.

Adding Woods gives the Steelers another veteran option both on the outside and in the slot. Woods played a little more than a quarter of his offensive snaps last season in the slot for the Texans.

He will likely serve as a replacement for Van Jefferson in Pittsburgh’s offense. Jefferson also played for the Rams and won the Super Bowl with the team in 2021.

Jefferson played one season in Pittsburgh. In a perfect world last year, Jefferson would have played more sparingly, and likely, more often in the slot. But Jefferson started 12 games for the Steelers in 2024 after the team failed to deliver a blockbuster move at receiver.

Before the 2023 season, the Steelers acquired former Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson from the Rams. While he made an impact as a blocker and contributed a little to the passing game, Robinson didn’t justify his big cap hit entering the 2024 season. The Steelers released him last year.

Woods began his career as a second-round pick for the Bills during the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four years for Buffalo and then spent five seasons with the Rams before his tour through two teams in the AFC South.

Woods posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams in 2018 and 2019. That was McVay’s second and third season in Los Angeles.

Over 12 seasons, Woods has posted 683 catches, 8,233 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in 171 games.

While Woods could replace Jefferson, he will face stiffer competition for playing time. 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson should return healthy, and the Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf in March.

Steelers WR Depth Entering Offseason Workouts

General manager Omar Khan appears to be solidifying the team’s receiver depth heading into offseason workouts.

Although trade rumors have swirled around George Pickens this offseason, he is set to start opposite Metcalf in 2025. The addition of Woods shouldn’t change that plan.

Calvin Austin III, who experienced a breakout 2024 campaign, is the front runner for the majority of snaps in the slot for Pittsburgh’s offense. Woods and Wilson will likely compete with Austin for that role.

Woods, though, also has the ability to play outside. That’s where he’s lined up most of the time in his NFL career.

Behind those five receivers, the Steelers also have veterans Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. But like in 2024, those two receivers are likely to play a much bigger role on special teams.

In all likelihood, the Steelers were waiting until after the 2025 NFL Draft to add Woods. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote Monday that with the signing occurring now, the team “can’t be ‘penalized’ by having Robert Woods sign on the comp formula docket.”