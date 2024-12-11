Steelers Urged to ‘Make a Run At’ $21.8 Million Star WR for Russell Wilson

If the plan is to bring him back in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers must pair quarterback Russell Wilson with another top-tier wide receiver.

The full focus of the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the 2024 playoff run, but analysts around the league have also begun looking to 2025.

Assuming the Steelers extend quarterback Russell Wilson — as multiple reporters covering the team expect they will — the next step will be to arm the veteran signal-caller with more pass-catchers than he currently has to work with.

On December 10, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay implored Pittsburgh to swing for the fences, suggesting they make a serious “run at” Cincinnati Bengals rival playmaker Tee Higgins in 2025 free agency.

“The Steelers have been heavily linked to veteran receivers in trade rumors this season,” Kay reminded, adding: “While Pittsburgh ultimately had to settle for a deadline-day move to acquire Mike Williams after various attempts to acquire Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams and Christian Kirk all fell through, the team still projects to be a major player in the free-agent market.”

“Higgins could be the player this Steelers passing attack has sorely needed in recent years,” the NFL writer continued. “The team ranks a meager 23rd in passing right now and hasn’t finished better than No. 15 in that category since the 2018 campaign. While there’s upside with George Pickens out wide and Russell Wilson under center, No. 2 wideout Calvin Austin III has just 42 catches for 387 yards in 13 contests this season—a far cry from the 581 yards on 45 catches Higgins has put up in five fewer appearances.”

In other words, Higgins can be the Batman to Pickens’ Robin, or vice versa.

And while the Steelers’ ceiling still remains to be seen in 2024, Wilson might end up needing more offensive firepower if he’s going to lead this team to the Super Bowl inside a top-heavy AFC conference. Higgins would help with that, no question.

Would Steelers Spend Big at WR for a Talent Like Tee Higgins?

Many believe Higgins will eventually hit the open market since the Bengals aren’t known for spending a lot of money and they must also pay Ja’Marr Chase. Having said that, the Steelers aren’t necessarily known for dishing out large checks to wide receivers in free agency either.

So, what might Higgins cost and would Pittsburgh turn into a legitimate bidder?

The Bengals wideout is currently playing on a fully guaranteed $21.816 million franchise tag. It’s considered unlikely that Cincinnati will franchise tag Higgins a second time, due to cost and cap hit.

During his article, Kay relayed that “Spotrac estimates Higgins’ [market] value to be in the $19 million per year range.” The Bleacher Report analyst also noted that Higgins “could eclipse that mark by a good margin in a potential bidding war.”

The Steelers are projected to have a little under $54 million in available cap space in 2025. Outside of reupping Wilson at the quarterback position and more low-cost areas like running back or guard, they don’t have a ton of needs that require spending.

Especially when you consider that certain holes will be filled in the draft.

At the end of the day, Higgins is a rare talent that doesn’t hit the open market every day. Pittsburgh has seen that first-hand, with head coach Mike Tomlin referring to him as a “goon” — in a good way — earlier this year.

“Higgins has proven he’s one of the league’s very best complementary wideouts and has the potential to work in a No. 1 role as well,” Kay wrote. “He’s already racked up 302 receptions for 4,265 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first 66 career games despite playing in the shadow of Ja’Marr Chase in four of his first five seasons.”

Tee Higgins’ Worst Quality Has Been His Recent Availability

Overall, Higgins is close to a can’t-miss free agent. But no one’s perfect.

Over the past two seasons, Higgins has missed a total of 10 games with injury — and they’ve typically been lingering issues.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is back healthy now and has been since Week 11, but his long-term health is the only potential drawback for a suitor, considering Higgins plays a very physical brand of football that puts extra wear and tear on his body.

To be fair, Higgins only missed four games over his first three NFL seasons. So, this lack of availability has been more of a recent problem than a perennial one.