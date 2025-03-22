Russell Wilson Sends Message on ‘Confidence’ Amid Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Say what you want about Russell Wilson, but he’s not one to lose faith in himself or his path. With Aaron Rodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 21, things have begun to look bleak for Wilson — who’s publicly made it clear that he’s hoping to re-sign with the Black and Gold.

And yet, around the same time the QB visit ended, Wilson posted the following message on X: “Relentless Confidence. Don’t ever stop believing in you!”

The post produced over 3.4K likes in under 24 hours, so not everyone has grown tired of Wilson’s unwavering positivity just yet — although a contingent of fans have made it clear they have.

NFL Insider Relays Latest on Russell Wilson After Aaron Rodgers Visit & Giants Signing Jameis Winston

It was a double whammy of a Friday for Wilson on March 21, as the New York Giants signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston following the Rodgers news.

So, where does that leave the former Super Bowl champion? ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler discussed what he’s hearing about Wilson, Rodgers and more on March 22, after a busy Friday at the position.

“Just more of a get-to-know, exploratory session — they weren’t talking hard numbers,” Fowler began, regarding the Rodgers visit.

“They’ve already got a contract offer standing out to Rodgers in place,” the insider continued. “So, they talked about fit. [Rodgers] met with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Mike Tomlin, owner Art Rooney, GM Omar Khan. In fact, I was told the Steelers wanted to make this meeting happen so much [that] they skipped Michigan’s pro day.”

Fowler also confirmed that Pittsburgh is “aggressively pursuing” Rodgers, adding that he’s “No. 1 on their radar.”

As for Wilson, Fowler noted that he’s “not totally off the [Steelers’] list,” which presumably means Pittsburgh could still pursue a reunion if Rodgers opts to retire or sign elsewhere.

“[Wilson’s] still got a few [options] — not totally off Pittsburgh’s list, still in the mix with the Giants,” the reporter detailed. Adding that NYG could sign two veteran quarterbacks and still see Wilson as a “viable” candidate if a Rodgers deal doesn’t happen.

Finally, Fowler reminded that the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns “still have interest” in Wilson as well, concluding that the Steelers’ 2024 starter “should have one of the seats” in this year’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Perhaps Wilson’s optimism is well-founded after all.

Steelers Appear to Be in the Driver’s Seat for Aaron Rodgers

Although insiders like Fowler — among others — have made it clear that the Giants remain interested in Rodgers after the Winston signing, their move hints that the Steelers are now firmly in the driver’s seat.

At this stage of the offseason, Pittsburgh’s greatest threat to landing the four-time NFL MVP feels like retirement, although only Rodgers knows how true that is.

Either way, the Giants seem to realize that they may be a step below the Steelers in Rodgers’ eyes.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has shown interest in the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and now Pittsburgh, all the while NYG has waited patiently. That doesn’t exactly scream that he wants to play for the NFC East franchise.

Even so, until proven otherwise, the Giants remain in the mix. And it seems like both NYG and Wilson could be waiting on Rodgers and the Steelers before they make their final decision.