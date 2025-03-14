Former QB Suggests Russell Wilson Feels Slighted By Steelers in NFL Free Agency

It’s growing very apparent that with the five-game losing streak to end 2024, quarterback Russell Wilson lost the good will he built with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his 6-1 start.

As a result, the Steelers appear to be treating the veteran signal-caller as a backup plan to multiple other free agent quarterbacks this offseason.

Other than expressing a desire to return to Pittsburgh early in the offseason, Wilson has stayed silent on his free agency status. But on March 14, NFL analyst Chase Daniel voiced that the veteran quarterback isn’t exactly please with how his free agency has gone with the Steelers.

“I’m telling you right now, based on talks with Russell Wilson, he feels some type of way,” Daniel said on FS1’s The Facility, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.

On January 27, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he’d prefer the team re-sign either Wilson or Justin Fields. The team made an offer to Fields, but the New York Jets outbid the Steelers. As a result, Fields signed with the Jets.

But rather than circling back to Wilson, as Rooney said would be his preference, the Steelers have expressed interest in quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers. Before NFL free agency, the Steelers also reportedly showed interest in a trade for Matthew Stafford.

Until the team lands an alternative, though, the Steelers appear content to string along Wilson as still a candidate to return.

“It’s possible Russell Wilson could return to the Steelers if ongoing discussions with Aaron Rodgers fail to result in a financial agreement, per multiple sources,” wrote Dulac on X (formerly Twitter) on March 11.

Russell Wilson Shares Social Media Message Amid Uncertain Steelers Future

Steelers Nation called for significant change to the organization after another embarrassing playoff loss in the AFC Wild Card round. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stressed that change was coming during his post-season press conference on March 14.

But the team retained its general manager, head coach and both offensive coordinators. In the first few days of free agency, the Steelers lost several starters from their 2024 roster. But other than perhaps running back Najee Harris, none of the losses are likely to be considered significant by the average fan.

Steelers Nation appears to have to settle for a change behind center. But ironically, the fan base seems split on whether that’s what it really wants at this point.

Multiple reporters have said the Steelers are waiting on an answer from Rodgers. Pittsburgh seems to have targeted the 41-year-old as its starting quarterback preference for 2025.

But with each day that passes, Wilson is becoming a more sympathetic character among fans in Pittsburgh’s offseason.

Wilson posted to his Instagram story on March 12. But he didn’t specifically address anything about his Steelers negotiations.

Do the Steelers Really Want Wilson Back?

With the Steelers appearing to prioritize several different quarterbacks instead of Wilson, it’s worth wondering if the team really wants back the 36-year-old.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz cast significant doubt that the Steelers do want Wilson. If they did, the Steelers had about eight weeks from their playoff exit to the start of free agency to sign him.

“Let’s not forget that Tomlin was a key reason why Russ signed in the first place,” Schultz wrote on March 13. “Sources say the two spent several hours together last offseason, connecting on a personal level that went way beyond just football. Despite Fields guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 start in 2024, Tomlin benched him once Wilson was healthy enough to start. That relationship, sources say, remains a key to how this shakes out.”

Schultz added that the Wilson and Tomlin relationship may not be as strong as it was a year ago.