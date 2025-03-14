Russell Wilson Shares Strong Message on ‘Winners’ Amid Steelers’ QB Search

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback search goes on, there’s a growing sense that the organization did not make much of an effort to re-sign 2024 starter Russell Wilson.

Publicly, owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan both claimed that they were interested in getting a deal worked out with either Wilson or Justin Fields before NFL free agency, but their actions have hinted otherwise. After getting nothing finalized prior to free agency, the Steelers immediately lost Fields to the New York Jets.

Even then, there was no pivot to Wilson.

In fact, at this point in the process, the team appeared to change course to anyone but Wilson. Pittsburgh was briefly connected to Sam Darnold, then Aaron Rodgers, and finally ex-quarterback Mason Rudolph — who they managed to sign on March 13.

With all this in mind, you have to wonder if Wilson feels slighted in any way. Sure, the end of the season was bad, but he did help lead the Steelers to the playoffs and he’s continually expressed a strong desire to return in 2025.

On that note, just before the Rudolph signing on the evening of March 12, Wilson posted an eye-grabbing quote on his Instagram story with a song called “Stronger Now” (by Jumbo) playing in the background. Steelers Depot shared the post on X.

“EVERYONE WANTS TO BE A CHAMPION—UNTIL THEY TASTE THE BLOOD, SWEAT, AND [expletive] HEARTBREAK IT TAKES TO GET THERE,” the message read in all caps. “WINNERS AREN’T MADE IN VICTORY; THEY’RE BUILT IN THE TRENCHES OF EVERY DAMN LOSS. KEEP [expletive] RISING.”

The post also tagged an account called “@thefearlessimpact,” which sends out “daily quotes to level up your life.” Wilson seemingly reposted one of their quotes on his story.

NFL Insider Says Steelers Were ‘Heavy on’ 2 Quarterbacks Not Named Russell Wilson or Justin Fields

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz released a new edition of his weekly column, “NFL Confidential,” on March 13, and he focused primarily on the Steelers’ QB search.

“The Steelers were initially heavy on two quarterbacks — Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold — both of whom landed elsewhere,” Schultz reported. “They then struck out on Justin Fields, who predictably landed with the Jets.”

“Why is all of this significant? Because it tells us that Mike Tomlin & Co. firmly believe they’re a quarterback away — especially now with the monumental move to acquire star wideout DK Metcalf,” the insider continued.

Schultz went on to talk about Wilson and Rodgers, and how both can still “bring a level of stability to the position.”

But there’s an elephant in the room that Schultz chose not to point out; if Pittsburgh really felt Wilson was the answer, he’d have re-signed a long time ago.

“Let’s not forget that Tomlin was a key reason why Russ signed in the first place,” Schultz reminded. “Sources say the two spent several hours together last offseason, connecting on a personal level that went way beyond just football. Despite Fields guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 start in 2024, Tomlin benched him once Wilson was healthy enough to start. That relationship, sources say, remains a key to how this shakes out.”

Schultz wrote that “trust and respect” still needs to be there between Wilson and Tomlin for the QB to return, but he also revealed that some believe the once strong relationship has fractured a bit.

“‘I don’t believe it’s where it was before the season, or even early December, when Russ was still playing good football,’ a longtime league executive told FOX Sports. ‘I just don’t,’” Schultz relayed.

Russell Wilson Left Browns Visit Without a Deal, Heads to Meet With Giants on March 14

Wilson has been busy since being repeatedly snubbed by the Steelers, visiting with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns on March 13.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson left the Browns visit without a deal in place on Thursday, with immediate plans to travel to New York and meet with the Giants on Friday, March 14.

Wilson briefly met with the QB-needy Giants last offseason too, before settling on Pittsburgh.

If Wilson does indeed move on and accept a contract with Cleveland or NYG, it puts the Steelers in a bit of an awkward position. The team now has Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract, but if they truly feel they’re a quarterback away, beginning the season with two career backups would be odd — to say the least.

At that point, Pittsburgh would seemingly be banking on Rodgers eventually signing with them, but what if the four-time NFL MVP retires? Or ditches the Steelers for a dark horse suitor like the Minnesota Vikings? What on earth would Pittsburgh do then?