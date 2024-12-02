Russell Wilson Shares ‘Best Part’ of Steelers’ Week 13 Win Over Bengals

Russell Wilson had a massive Week 13 performance as the Pittsburgh Steelers took down the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 44-38.

Later that evening on December 1, Wison took a moment to reveal the “best part” of the victory on X. And it revolved around his children and a behind-the-scenes interaction between him and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that occurred just after the game.

“Fun Win! All Love!” Wilson captioned his post. “Best part is now hearing my kids in the background screaming ‘Dad! Dad! Dad!’ 🖤💛.”

He shared this message while reacting to a video (via 93.7 The Fan) of Tomlin waiting for him outside the away team locker room. In the clip, the Steelers HC greets Wilson with a handshake and a kiss on the forehead as the veteran QB’s kids cheer him on in the background.

“What’s up, old man?” Tomlin jokes in the video over the “Dad” screams.

Wilson celebrated a birthday this weekend, along with Thanksgiving and the Week 13 victory. He turned 36 years of age.

Russell Wilson Clips His Postgame Message From Steelers-Bengals

Along with the post about his children, Wilson shared a more typical video edit from the game on both X and Instagram.

“W!!! Full TEAM effort! Proud of this group @steelers,” Wilson captioned the post.

Within it, there was a longer postgame message about his teammates.

“We’re working for something, you know, and it matters to us. And we all did our job, one play at a time, and we did it together,” Wilson voiced over the video. “It was just a lot of fun today.”

From there, a whole lot of Steelers highlights ensued with one parting message at the tail end of the edit: “Heading back to Pittsburgh with a dub.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Torches Bengals Defense for 414 Passing Yards & 3 Touchdowns

Wilson achieved his best passing effort as a Steeler on December 1, throwing for 414 yards and 3 touchdowns despite the early pick-six interception that may have been the result of a Bengals penalty that went uncalled.

Aside from that, it was a relatively flawless performance from the veteran signal-caller, who earned a high-quality total QBR rating of 80.5 out of 100 — as well as a passer rating of 126.4. Both numbers represent 2024 bests for Wilson, topping his Week 12 effort over the Cleveland Browns.

The combined results also show that Wilson put in a truly complete outing in Cincy.

As usual, the Steelers’ top pass-catchers were wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth on the day, followed by both starting running backs. After that, WR Van Jefferson, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Ben Skowronek, TEs Darnell Washington and MyCole Pruitt, and WR Calvin Austin III — who left the game with injury — each contributed at least 1 reception apiece.

For those keeping track, that means Wilson spread the ball around to 10 different offensive playmakers in Week 13.

“I thought we had a great day,” Wilson told reporters after the win. Adding that “it all starts with the offensive line — I thought they did a tremendous job.”

“I just think guys did a great job making plays,” the Steelers quarterback went on, complimenting his skill position players. “I thought George [Pickens] made a great catch down the sideline, I thought Pat [Freiermuth’s] plays on the scrambles were awesome too… thought Naj [Harris] ran the ball extremely well — that was huge for us.”

Wilson reiterated that it was a “great team effort” all around, including the defense, who he felt “responded” well throughout the game.