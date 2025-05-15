Steelers Fans Erupt After Browns’ Bold Schedule Joke Completely Backfires

It’s true, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made questionable decisions at quarterback this offseason. But if there’s one team that isn’t allowed to take shots at them for that, it’s the Cleveland Browns, considering their extensive track record of failing miserably at QB.

The Browns have bungled countless first-round picks, seen failed quarterbacks perform well elsewhere, and most recently, they handed Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract after giving up a massive haul of draft capital to get him.

And we all know how that turned out.

Despite all this, the Browns’ social media team decided to troll the Steelers on NFL schedule release day. Earlier in the afternoon on May 14, Cleveland’s X account described each of their 2025 opponents using popular memes and GIFs.

When the thread made its way to Pittsburgh, the Browns’ social media team chose to compare the Steelers to a flaming dumpster that is being washed away by a flood or some raging body of water.

It didn’t take long for Steelers Nation to rally around this post, with an eruption of replies on social media.

Steelers Fans Blast Browns for Dumpster Fire Comparison

Hundreds of Steelers fans ripped into the Browns for this bold schedule joke. Below were some of the most popular responses.

“I always considered flames on a moving body of water to be Cleveland’s thing,” Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders weighed in. While another fan “fixed it” to the Browns logo instead of Pittsburgh’s.

“Cleveland Browns trying to troll like they’re not the laughing stock of professional sports😭 sit this one out lil bro,” a comment read to the tune of 1,000 likes.

Another popular reply shared a screenshot of an “AI overview” of the Browns organization, which read: “The Cleveland Browns have not won any Super Bowls. They have 0 Super Bowl wins to date. While they did win NFL championships before the Super Bowl era (1950, 1954, 1955, 1964), the Super Bowl did not yet exist. The Super Bowl started in 1967.”

And a different Pittsburgh fan taunted: “Imagine posting this and you haven’t won your own division in over 30 years, have zero Super Bowl wins, employ DeShaun Watson, draft 2 QBs in the same year, etc etc…”

Similarly, another user called Cleveland: “The franchise with the lease self-awareness.”

And finally, the Antonio Brown X account responded with a meme of their own — a massage parlor. Yikes.

Steelers & Browns Could Be Competing for a Franchise Quarterback in 2026

The Steelers have had a solid offseason, outside of the quarterback position, and they could still correct that by signing Aaron Rodgers.

Still, it’s clear that the Browns are ragging on Pittsburgh for their QB blunders, which is certainly ironic.

The honest truth is that both the Steelers and Browns could be competing for a quarterback in 2026. Next year is expected to flaunt a much stronger quarterback class, and Pittsburgh has been gearing up for a potential trade-up with a treasure trove of compensatory picks.

Cleveland, on the other hand, just spent two picks on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But neither cost the Browns premium draft capital.

Meaning the AFC North rival could just reload again next April if Gabriel and Sanders fail to impress.

The Browns still have an injured Watson, too, as well as ex-Steelers bust first-rounder Kenny Pickett and the ageless Joe Flacco.

Although Pittsburgh’s quarterback room still feels incomplete, despite the Will Howard pick this spring, Cleveland has attacked their QB problem with quantity rather than quality.

Rodgers or not, this dumpster fire quarterback debate might not be settled in 2025.