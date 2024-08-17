Steelers ‘Could Go Shopping’ on Cutdown Day If Young Starter Falters

One of the more wide-open Pittsburgh Steelers training camp battles was at nickel cornerback this summer.

With veteran Cameron Sutton suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 season, undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop and journeyman signing Grayland Arnold emerged as the top two candidates for the starting job manning the slot. That is, until Arnold suffered a season-ending calf injury — barring an injury settlement/release.

Either way, Arnold is out of the running for the role, leaving Bishop as the lone front runner heading into the second preseason outing. But that doesn’t mean the job has been won.

“Beanie Bishop doesn’t have much competition left at slot corner due to injuries but the UDFA rookie out of West Virginia has something to play for,” wrote long-time beat reporter Mark Kaboly, who is now serving as the official Steelers correspondent for the Pat McAfee Show. “If he has a bad game after what many said was a bad week of practice, the Steelers could go shopping for somebody on cutdown day. It’s happened before and will happen again.”

That makes the August 17 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills a sort of prove-it opportunity for the youngster.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bishop allowed catches on all three targets for 31 yards during the preseason opener. He was on the field for 20 defensive snaps and impressed most as a tackler. PFF credited the rookie with four solo tackles and a grade of 79.7 out of 100 in that regard.

Steelers Could Turn to 1 of 2 Reunions If Beanie Bishop Struggles During Remaining Preseason Outings

Kaboly mentioned cutdown day, which implies looking for a potential nickelback on the waiver wire after the other 31 franchises submit their initial 53-man rosters.

It’s difficult to predict who might be available in that sense on August 17, but there are two familiar free agents out there if all else fails. Training camp has come and gone for most organizations, and both Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan are still unsigned.

Granted, a reunion like this would not be the exciting move for the Steelers, but there’s something to be said for experience.

At age 34 — and with eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro honors to his name — there are few cornerbacks with the experience of Peterson left in the NFL, let alone free agency. Obviously, Peterson is no longer the player he once was, but could he give Pittsburgh eight games until Sutton returns?

Sullivan doesn’t have the same list of accolades, but he did perform well for the Steelers down the stretch in 2023. He’s also younger than Peterson, having just turned 28.

Right now, this is still Bishop’s job to lose. However, head coach Mike Tomlin won’t roll with a UDFA Week 1 if he’s not truly ready for the big stage. It’s up to Bishop to show that he is over the next couple of weeks.

Grayland Arnold Injury Could Open up Extra Roster Spot Inside the Steelers Secondary

The Steelers starting secondary is currently Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Bishop, Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Assuming Bishop makes the roster in some fashion, those five are expected to be joined by backup safeties Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew.

From there, undrafted safety Ryan Watts and cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Anthony Averett and Thomas Graham Jr. should all be in the mix. Plus, newcomers Zyon Gilbert and Kiondre Thomas, as well as any potential waiver claims or signings that have yet to occur.

And with the way Arnold was rising on the depth chart, one would have to think that there’s an extra roster spot to be had after his injury.