J.J. Watt Gets Honest About T.J. Watt’s Ankle Injury Prior to Steelers-Ravens

J.J. Watt provided a realistic expectation for his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Given the team’s accelerated timeline in Week 16, the Pittsburgh Steelers are just three days away from their integral rematch with the Baltimore Ravens, and the status of star pass rusher T.J. Watt should prove paramount after he left Week 15 with a low ankle sprain.

Watt’s older brother, three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, joined the Pat McAfee Show to give his assessment of the ankle injury on December 18 — and the retired superstar spoke candidly.

"TJ has a low ankle sprain but he is walking around better and feeling better than you would initially think.. I know he's gonna wanna be out there and he's gonna do everything that it takes to be out there"@JJWatt #PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/V9yET0A765 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 18, 2024

“Yeah, we got a low ankle sprain there, X-rays negative,” J.J. Watt confirmed, continuing: “It’s one of those things [where] you just roll it really hard and it’s very painful, very tough to utilize because you’re a pass rusher on the edge, turning the corner on that ankle specifically — putting an insane amount of pressure into it.”

“So, when you add that — with the fact that they’re playing the three games in 11 days or whatever it is — very difficult,” J.J. Watt went on, “but he is walking around better and feeling better than I think you would initially think.”

The older of the two brothers concluded that he knows T.J. Watt is a “competitor” who will do whatever it takes to get back onto the field, but did reiterate that “there’s no question that the three games in 11 days is; A, nuts, and B, very difficult for a situation like this.”

T.J. Watt Headlined Long List of ‘DNPs’ During Steelers First Practice of Week 16

We’ll have to wait a few more hours to see who practices on December 18, but the first day of Week 16 practices on December 17 yielded several “DNPs” — or players that “did not practice” due to rest or injury.

According to the Steelers’ official injury report, T.J. Watt (ankle) was among them. The key edge rusher was one of seven DNPs on Tuesday, along with defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) logging a limited practice.

The other nonparticipants were backup quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), star wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and veteran rest days for linebacker Patrick Queen and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Obviously, there’s nothing to worry about for the two latter names on the list, but the status of Watt, Pickens, Elliott and Jackson will certainly be important and worth monitoring throughout the week.

Pickens excited the fanbase on December 17 after video emerged of the Steelers playmaker flying through drills with speed and precision. While Elliott was seen getting some work in on December 18, via Penn Live beat reporter Nick Farabaugh.

For the first time since his injury, we’ve got some work from DeShon Elliott. pic.twitter.com/OWvhyVdpzL — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 18, 2024

As for Jackson, the veteran cornerback is dealing with a “pinched nerve” in his back.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Was ‘Optimistic’ About T.J. Watt’s Availability at the Start of Week 16

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he has confidence that Watt will battle his way through this ankle injury on December 16.

“We’ve gotten quality production from our edge people regardless of who’s in the game, and I expect that to continue,” Tomlin said on Monday of Week 16. “But I’m also optimistic about the availability of T.J. based on what I’ve seen today.”

Tomlin also noted that he “just saw [Watt] walking around rather comfortably” before his Monday press conference. But did confirm that Watt is “questionable with his ankle.” Adding: “We’ll see where the roads lead us.”

Of course, after hearing J.J. Watt’s assessment, it appears that even if Watt does suit up on Saturday, he may not be 100%. That’s a scary thought when up against the speed and agility of Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.