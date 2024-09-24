Steelers Lose Alex Highsmith & 2 Others to Injury, but Key Starter Could Return

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, September 24, as he typically does most weeks. This time around, the list of injury updates was long ahead of Week 4.

“From a health standpoint, I’ll hit on a few things,” Tomlin began. Revealing that tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) all “look to be out” — or in other words, unavailable — against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

On the latter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler also reported that the “Steelers [are] bracing for edge rusher Alex Highsmith to miss multiple weeks with his groin injury, per source, but it’s not considered major and he will avoid surgery.”

Expect second-year edge rusher Nick Herbig to start in Highsmith’s place, but the depth is now limited behind T.J. Watt and his 22-year-old understudy.

Aside from those three, Tomlin also relayed that running back Jaylen Warren’s Week 4 “participation is in question” as he battles a knee injury.

On a more positive note, running back Najee Harris “won’t have any limitations” after walking around team facilities with his arm in a sling on September 23 — per Tomlin and ESPN beat reporter Brooke Pryor.

There was also an encouraging update on starting guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral).

“Isaac is working his way back on the offensive line,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what his participation looks like this week and let the quality and the amount of that participation be our guide.”

The Steelers head coach did not rule Seumalo out for Week 4, but did confirm that backup OLs Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick will both continue to get reps at left and right guard throughout practice.

The door is now open for Seumalo to make his return against the Colts.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Sidesteps QB Question Again in Week 4

As for the question of the Steelers starting quarterback, both in Week 4 and long-term, Tomlin didn’t provide much in terms of new information.

“Still very much in the same place with [Russell Wilson] this week,” Tomlin told reporters on September 24. He went on to explain that Wilson is still considered “limited” despite a “good workout” on Tuesday.

“I’m not expecting him to be a full participant tomorrow,” the Pittsburgh HC added, regarding Wilson. He also voiced that he wants Justin Fields to be “singularly focused” on starting in Week 4 once again.

As always, Tomlin reiterated that he will not make an official decision on the starting quarterback duties long-term until Wilson is actually healthy. Until then, it’ll be Fields under center, but that doesn’t mean Fields is guaranteed to start once Wilson returns.

Per Tomlin, there is “no need” to name a starting QB while Wilson is unavailable.

Mike Tomlin Compliments Steelers’ Nick Herbig & DeMarvin Leal With Alex Highsmith Sidelined

As mentioned above, Herbig is the first man up with Highsmith sidelined but DL/OLB tweener DeMarvin Leal could receive more opportunities too.

“[Leal has] been working at both spots anyway,” Tomlin said, crediting his “positional flexibility.”

“It’s not anything new for him,” the Steelers head coach continued. “And so, really I don’t view that as a significant issue in terms of him elevating and getting more opportunity.”

Tomlin also expressed that he’s “excited” to see what Leal does with this time, just as he was excited to see Herbig in an increased role.

“He’s hard-working and humble and I really think that tees up performance for him, but he also has ridiculous belief in self,” Tomlin said of Herbig. Adding that the youngster is a guy that is never scared of the moment.