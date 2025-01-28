Steelers Linked to ‘Intriguing’ National Champion QB

For the second straight offseason, there’s a possibility the Pittsburgh Steelers could grab the reigning national champion quarterback from college football. In 2025, that will be Ohio State signal caller Will Howard.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac connected Howard to the Steelers during a guest appearance on Steelers Nation Radio.

“I wouldn’t fall over if I saw a quarterback go in the third round, who [the Steelers] feel can be that guy behind Justin Fields, if you will,” Dulac said, via Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi. “I will tell you that in the last three days, I heard Will Howard’s name as an intriguing guy both as a passer and a runner.”

Howard led Ohio State to the national championship during his first season in Columbus. He spent the previous four years of his college career at Kansas State.

Last year, draft rumors linked the Steelers to Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, who won the 2023-24 college football national championship with a perfect 15-0 record.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted McCarthy at No. 10 overall.

How QB Will Howard Could Fit With the Steelers

Howard is a logical fit for the Steelers for a few different reasons. While Dulac hyped the Steelers desire to target a quarterback in the NFL draft, presumably because of their other needs and the perceived weak quarterback draft class, Dulac suggested he’d be rather shocked if they target a signal caller in the first round.

But the Steelers have two selections on Day 2. Dulac implied the likeliest scenario if Pittsburgh targets Howard is in the third round at No. 83 overall.

It will be interesting to see if Howard is still on the board at that time. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah argued while on The Pat McAfee Show on January 23 that Howard could be a top 50 selection.

At No. 52 overall, even Pittsburgh’s second-round choice is not in the top 50.

The Steelers could always package draft picks in a trade to move up for Howard. Or, Howard’s draft stock may not rise as much as Jeremiah anticipates.

On the field, Howard is a potential fit for the Steelers due to his college experience, accuracy and running ability. He posted a career-best 73% completion percentage with 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt.

Howard played in at least six games during all five of his college seasons. He served as his team’s starting quarterback in his final two campaigns.

During both of his seasons as a starter, Howard posted at least seven rushing touchdowns.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters on January 27 that he would like the team’s top two quarterbacks to have the same skillset in 2025. The Steelers could satisfy that desire by drafting Howard and re-signing Justin Fields.

Fields, who is likely going entertain contract offers to be a team’s “bridge” quarterback this offseason, could start while Howard learns and develops as a backup.

Notably, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stressed this offseason that quarterback mobility is important to him.

Will the Steelers Re-Sign Justin Fields?

For Dulac’s hypothetical to come together, there’s one important first step — re-signing Fields.

Dulac and other pundits have reported the Steelers plan to bring back Fields. The 25-year-old signal caller has also indicated he’d like to return.

But Russell Wilson has also expressed a desire to be back. It’s highly unlikely both will return.

Rooney told reporters he prefers one of the two quarterbacks to come back, but he didn’t indicate if he had a favorite.

The Steelers won’t be drafting a quarterback if they re-sign both Wilson and Fields. But no pundit expects that to happen given the salary cap restrictions the team will have if they pay both Wilson and Fields.

Tomlin indicated in his post-season press conference that age could be a factor in the team deciding which quarterback to re-sign. Wilson turned 36 in November while Fields is more than 10 years younger.

Starting in place of an injured Wilson to begin the season, Fields won his first three games with Pittsburgh. He dropped the next two before then winning again in Week 6.

Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt. He also had five touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 289 yards and five scores during 2024.