10 NFL Players Who Will Never Be Traded

Certain players become so integral to an NFL team’s success and brand that they reach a near-untouchable status. These individuals often embody the team’s culture, leadership and stability, making their presence invaluable not only on the field but also within the community and fanbase.

Contractual and financial structures further cement the unlikelihood of some players ever being traded. Teams often sign their most valuable players to long-term, high-paying contracts with substantial guarantees and even trade restrictions like no-trade clauses.

For any franchise, trading away a beloved star could have profound implications on morale, both within the locker room and among supporters. Many of these athletes are symbols of their team, celebrated as hometown heroes who carry immense value as fan favorites. We decided to find the league’s most untradable players, ranked from No. 10 to No. 1.

Scroll on to see who we chose and why.

10. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner’s impact on the New York Jets was immediate, as he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022. He instantly established himself as one of the league’s premiere cornerbacks, earning first-team All-Pro honors each of his first two seasons. His standout performance at defensive back makes him one of the NFL’s top overall defenders and a key asset for the Jets, particularly in a defense that prioritizes strong, aggressive secondary play.

Gardner’s value to the Jets’ defense makes any trade consideration a considerable loss for the team. In light of his talent, fit and impact, Gardner remains central to the Jets’ plans for long-term success. Expect them to ink him to a lucrative contract extension sooner than later.

9. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players since entering the league in 2019, when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa consistently ranking among the league leaders in sacks and pressures. His relentless pass rush, ability to disrupt plays and high football IQ make him indispensable to the 49ers’ defensive scheme. In 2023, they signed him to a five-year, $170 million extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Moving a player with that kind of contract via trade would be financially burdensome, as the dead cap hit would be substantial. Moreover, the 49ers have structured their defense to take full advantage of Bosa’s unique skill set, and removing him would necessitate a complete recalibration of their defensive approach. He’s likely staying put for a very long time.

8. Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier young offensive tackles, showcasing remarkable agility, strength and technical ability. Detroit’s decision-makers have demonstrated a keen eye for building around young, high-potential players, especially on the O-line, and Sewell exemplifies the traits of a long-term cornerstone for a franchise aiming to return to contention.

The Lions showed Sewell how much they value him when they inked him to a four-year, $112 million contract extension in 2024. Trading him to another team would disrupt Detroit’s rebuild and create a glaring need in one of the most vital positions in football. Sewell is in Detroit to stay.

7. Micah Parsons, DE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons’ ability to generate pressure is essential for a Dallas Cowboys‘ defense built around aggressive play, and his presence has allowed others in the Dallas ‘D’ to thrive, creating a ripple effect that has enhanced the entire unit. In each his first three seasons, Parsons has finished in the top 3 in Defensive Player of the Year voting, winning the award as a rookie in 2021. The value of the defensive end position coupled with Parsons’ production makes him nearly untradable.

Parsons can also be seen as an investment with a value extending beyond his on-field contributions due to his marketability and appeal to the fan base, which adds another layer of incentive for the team to keep him.

6. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Since entering the NFL in 2020 as a first-round pick for Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier offensive tackles, excelling at both pass protection and run blocking. Given the scarcity of elite tackles and Wirfs’ proven performance, the Buccaneers would be hard-pressed to find a comparable replacement through a trade or draft, making him nearly indispensable for their offensive strategy’ role extends beyond his on-field performance.

The Buccaneers also locked Wirfs down for the next several years, inking him to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Since the Buffalo Bills snagged him with the 7th overall pick in 2018, Josh Allen has evolved into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, consistently ranking among league leaders in total touchdowns and passing yards. His combination of physical prowess, playmaking ability and leadership has helped elevate the Bills into perennial playoff contenders.

Buffalo has also invested heavily in Allen, committing to him with a six-year, $258 million contract extension in 2021, which included $150 million guaranteed. This substantial financial commitment underscores his role as the franchise cornerstone and signals the Bills’ long-term plan to build around him rather than consider trading him for future assets capabilities. Additionally, Allen’s connection with Buffalo and its fans further strengthens his place on the team.

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

For the Minnesota Vikings, losing wide receiver Justin Jefferson would mean not only losing the NFL’s top wideout — it could also mean the loss of their offensive identity, as Jefferson has become the centerpiece of their passing game. His vibrant personality, distinct style and knack for high-energy performances has endeared him to the Vikings’ fanbase and positioned him as one of the faces of the franchise.

Trading him would likely result in huge fan backlash, which is something no franchise wants to endure, especially when a player is as productive as Jefferson, who has had a 1,000-yard season every year he has been in the league. His popularity isn’t just localized to Minnesota, either. Jefferson has become a national figure with a dedicated following, boosting the Vikings’ brand visibility and appeal.

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

In 2023, QB Lamar Jackson requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, the team signed him to a $260 million extension with $185 million guaranteed. We think he’s in Baltimore to stay. The Ravens have built their entire offensive system around Jackson’s strengths, showcasing his agility and playmaking ability. Trading him would mean restructuring the entire offense.

His ability to lead the Ravens to victory with a remarkable 58-19 record further highlights his integral role in the franchise’s success. With his youth, athleticism and established connection to Baltimore’s culture, it seems highly improbable the Ravens would consider parting ways with their star quarterback in the foreseeable future

2. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Since being drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow has redefined expectations for a franchise that had struggled to maintain success in recent decades. Burrow’s leadership has rejuvenated the Bengals, guiding them to their first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades during the 2021 season.

His confidence and poise on the field, especially under pressure, have brought stability and a sense of hope to the fan base and organization alike. The Bengals see Burrow as a cornerstone for the future, and trading him would mean jeopardizing the team’s resurgence, which has been heavily reliant on his talent and leadership. It would also set Bengals fans off in all the wrong ways. With a career completion percentage over 68%, QBs with Burrow’s skills come around once in a lifetime, and Cincy knows it.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

You don’t trade away a player who very well may turn out to be the best to ever play the game. Since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs‘ starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has led the franchise to three Super Bowls.

His unique combination of athleticism, arm strength, and football IQ sets him apart, making him one of the most valuable players in the league. The Chiefs also invested heavily in Mahomes with a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020, one of the largest deals in sports history, underscoring their commitment to building around him. Kansas City’s front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, has consistently emphasized the importance of keeping Mahomes as the foundation of their future success. If Mahomes doesn’t retire with the Chiefs, it would be a miracle.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!