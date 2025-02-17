The San Francisco 49ers have many important decisions to make this offseason. The first was overhauling their coaching staff. They did so successfully by reuniting with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and hiring special teams coordinator Brant Boyer. Eventually, the 49ers will decide the future of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension. Yet, interceding the larger decisions are many small roster alterations that can make or break the depth of any NFL roster. As the new league year inches closer, the 49ers made seven roster moves in anticipation of NFL Free Agency.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, the San Francisco 49ers will tender all seven Exclusive Rights Free Agents. While the team has yet to make an official announcement, each player is expected to return in 2025, either on the 53-man roster or the practice squad on one-year, minimum contracts.

Key Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers list of exclusive rights free agents is highlighted by edge rusher Sam Okuayinonu and defensive tackle Evan Anderson.

Okuayinonu was signed to San Francisco’s practice squad during the 2023 NFL Playoffs. While he did not participate in any games, he became a key rotational piece in 2024. After bouncing from the active roster to the practice squad throughout the first month of the season, Okuayinonu became a mainstay on defense on September 28th, 2024.

At the age of 2026, Okuayinonu became the 49ers second-most efficient edge rusher in 2024. While his sack totals were nothing special (four), he ranked third among edge rushers with 23 pressures and had the second-highest defensive grade (61.6), per Pro Football Focus. On true pass-rush sets, Okuayinonu had a 100 percent efficient, the highest on the team. He also led the team with two batted passes.

Alongside Sam Okuayinonu was 2024 undrafted free-agent defensive tackle Evan Anderson. With a bowling ball-style frame (6-foot-3, 326lbs), Anderson surprised many with his quick progression. Despite a 59 run-defense grade, Anderson finished 2024 as the team’s highest-graded run-defender among interior defensive linemen. He also led the team’s interior defensive lineman with 12 run stops and an 8.2 percent run-stop percentage. Although his body type would indicate otherwise, Anderson finished 2024 as the team’s third-highest-graded defensive lineman in true pass-rush sets.

Complete list of 49ers Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The complete list of San Francisco 49ers Exclusive Rights Free Agents includes Alex Barrett, Jalen Graham, Jake Tonges, Austen Pleasants, Mason Pline, and the aforementioned Okuayinonu and Anderson

Veteran defensive lineman Alex Barrett is the longest-tenured member of the 49ers, being signed back in 2020. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants is the newest member, signing towards the end of the 2024 regular season.

Among the remaining names, linebacker Jalen Graham is notable. Graham is a former 2023 seventh-round pick. While he spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad, Graham saw the field in eight games in 2024. Among linebackers, Graham finished with the fourth-highest grade, totaling eight tackles and a tackle for loss. With the uncertain future of Dre Greenlaw, Graham could see a promotion of some sort in 2025.