49ers’ Deebo Samuel & Shocking Name Listed as Cut Candidates

The San Francisco 49ers enter the offseason with several major personnel decisions, beginning with the contract status of quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy, who has completed three seasons on his rookie deal, is now eligible for his first contract extension. As the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has been one of the league’s best bargains, but the team must now determine his long-term value.

While Purdy’s performance has exceeded expectations, the front office must weigh the financial impact of extending his contract. The team has several high-profile players already commanding large salaries, making cap management a crucial aspect of their decision-making process. Securing Purdy on a favorable long-term deal could ensure stability at the quarterback position for years to come, but overpaying could hinder roster flexibility. The 49ers must assess how much of their financial resources they can dedicate to the quarterback without compromising other areas of the roster.

Deebo Samuel’s Uncertain Future

Once Purdy’s situation is addressed, the 49ers must decide the fate of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The dynamic playmaker requested a trade in January, and the organization granted him permission to explore potential deals. However, a trade is complicated by financial implications. According to NFL Media’s Matt Okada, moving Samuel before June 1 would result in a dead cap hit nearly double his current cap number, making a post-June 1 release a more viable option.

Deebo Samuel’s production has waned in recent years. In 2024, he recorded only 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, failing to reach 900 receiving yards for the fifth time in his six-year career. His rushing efficiency also declined significantly, averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry, a sharp drop from his 6.1 yards per carry in 2023.

The 49ers previously restructured Samuel’s contract and committed to Brandon Aiyuk as their primary wide receiver. Okada suggests that if another team values Samuel’s unique skill set, general manager John Lynch might secure a mid-round draft pick in return. However, if trade interest is minimal, the team could simply release him after June 1 to create $5.1 million in cap savings.

Beyond the financial considerations, Samuel’s potential departure raises concerns about offensive depth. While Aiyuk has emerged as a reliable top receiver, the San Francisco 49ers may need to explore the draft or free agency to add another weapon to their passing attack. The team must balance salary cap relief with ensuring offensive continuity. Additionally, head coach Kyle Shanahan will need to determine whether existing personnel can effectively replace Samuel’s role in the offense.

Surprising 49ers Cut Candidate

Samuel is not the only player whose future is uncertain. Okada also lists defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos as a cut candidate. Gross-Matos, who signed last offseason, played 54 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2024 but recorded only four sacks, 19 tackles, and 10 quarterback pressures. Okada states, “With a $9.5 million cap hit in 2025, that kind of production is simply not good enough.”

Releasing Yetur Gross-Matos with a post-June 1 designation would free up $7.82 million in cap space. However, the 49ers’ two available post-June 1 slots may already be designated for Samuel and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. If so, they could cut Gross-Matos outright, generating $2.9 million in immediate savings. “The Niners could just call it a day and move on from Gross-Matos for $2.9 million in savings right away,” according to Okada.

The defensive line remains a strength, but any roster changes must maintain their dominance. If the 49ers cut Yetur Gross-Matos, they might turn to younger players like Drake Jackson or Robert Beal Jr. to step up in the pass-rush rotation — albeit neither player has established themselves as a reliable contributor. They could also target edge rushers in the draft or sign a veteran for depth.

As the San Francisco 49ers navigate these decisions, financial considerations and roster needs will play key roles. Through trades, releases, or restructures, San Francisco must balance cap relief with long-term competitiveness to remain a top NFC contender. Every move will shape their championship aspirations for the upcoming season and beyond.