49ers Make Bold First Signing of NFL Free Agency

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts

The San Francisco 49ers are on the board! Yes, the 49ers have finally made a signing on day one of the legal tampering period leading into the NFL Free Agency period. After watching Jaylon Moore and Elijah Mitchell depart for Kansas City, Talanoa Hufanga to Denver, and Aaron Banks sign a $77 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco made their first splash of the offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers and tight end Luke Farrell agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $20.25 million with $11 million guaranteed.

While Farrell does not play a premier position, nor is a name most fans are familiar with, he fills a role the 49ers have been searching high and low for since 2019.

Luke Farrell’s Fit with the San Francisco 49ers

Luke Farrell may not be a big-game signing, but he provides an instant booth to the tight end room. Obviously, George Kittle is the leader of the pack. Coming off a stellar 2024 campaign where he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, Kittle was one of the few bright spots on the 49ers last season. Unfortunately, his backup, Eric Saubert, contributed no support as a blocker or receiver.

Saubert failed as a backup due to his inability to block in the pass-and-running game. Boasting a putrid 31.8 pass-blocking grade, Saubert was a lost cause on most plays. The 49ers should not have that problem with Farrell as the new number-two tight end.

Farrell, a former fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the third-highest pass-blocking tight end in the NFL last season (82.6 Pro Football Focus grade). Throughout his four-year career, Farrell has a 73.7 pass-blocking grade. His success will hopefully allow Kittle to be utilized more consistently in the receiving game. With Deebo Samuel now on the Washington Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for the first few months of the season, Farrell’s strengths should give Kyle Shanahan more comfortability lining Kittle out-wide rather than serving as the pseudo-sixth offensive lineman.

While Farrell produces similar run-blocking production as Saubert did last season, the 49ers view him as a necessary upgrade at a position the 49ers have desperately been trying to fill for years.

49ers Search for a Backup Tight End

Last offseason, the 49ers thought they were filling their backup tight end role by inking Detroit Lions’ restricted free agent Brock Wright to an offer sheet. However, the Lions matched the offer, ending San Francisco bid for his services.

In 2023, San Francisco double-dipped in the NFL Draft by selecting Cam Latu and Brayden Willis. While Willis remains on the team, the 49ers cut Latu during preseason. Considered a reach a reach in the third round, Latu battled injuries and inconsistency leading to a release before the 2024 season.

Although Farrell does not provide much as a receiver, 36 receptions for 318 yards during his four seasons with Jacksonville. The stability he will bring behind Kittle should be praised as a solid first move during San Francisco’s recalibration process.

The team also signed running back Patrick Taylor Jr to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

