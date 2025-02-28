49ers Named “Popular” Destination for Top Defensive Linemen

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to bolster their defensive line ahead of the 2025 season, aiming to strengthen the unit through free agency or the NFL Draft. With quarterback Brock Purdy poised to occupy a larger portion of the salary cap in the coming years, the 49ers are unlikely to be major spenders in free agency. Instead, they may target cost-effective acquisitions to remain competitive.

Nick Bosa remains the cornerstone of the 49ers’ pass rush, but the team continues to search for a consistent presence on the opposite edge. Last season, San Francisco signed veteran defensive end Leonard Floyd, who registered 8.5 sacks—his lowest total since 2019. While Floyd was not necessarily a disappointment, his impact fell short of expectations.

San Francisco’s pass rush struggled overall, earning a 68.1 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade, ranking just 18th in the NFL. Their 37 total sacks placed them in a tie for 23rd league-wide, according to Pro Football Focus. These numbers highlight the need for reinforcements along the defensive front.

Addressing the Interior Defensive Line

Financial constraints may limit the 49ers’ ability to acquire top-tier talent. However, according to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the 49ers remain an appealing destination for defensive linemen seeking a new home.

“I’ve heard from a few NFL sources that the 49ers have been mentioned as a popular potential destination for at least a few top defensive linemen who have quietly started looking around should they get waived for salary savings or hit the trade market,” Kawakami wrote.

Potential Targets in Free Agency and Trade Market

Kawakami identified several potential acquisitions who might be interested in joining defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s system in Santa Clara. One notable name is Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, who could be a salary-cap casualty. Given his relationship with his brother, Nick Bosa, the 49ers might be able to secure him without entering a bidding war. However, Joey Bosa’s recent injury history raises concerns.

“It’s easy to imagine him lining up opposite his bro, Nick, and the 49ers might be able to land him without much of a bidding war given Joey’s injury issues over the past few years,” Kawakami observed.

Other potential targets include Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who would require both a significant financial commitment and substantial draft capital. Additionally, the 49ers could pursue Chargers veteran Khalil Mack, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, or Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

“Maxx Crosby, at 27, is several years younger than every other name mentioned here and is under contract for this year and next,” Kawakami noted. “Though, as with most big-name trades, he’d likely expect an extension and raise when and if he lands with a new team, and he’d deserve it.”

As the San Francisco 49ers look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season, the urgency to reinforce their defensive line is clear. With their Super Bowl window still open, as tight end George Kittle has emphasized, an aggressive approach this offseason may be necessary to keep them among the NFL’s elite.