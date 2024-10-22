49ers Urged to Call About Former No. 11 Overall Pick, Potential ‘New No. 1 WR’

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a huge loss Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers later confirmed that Aiyuk tore both his ACL and MCL. The injury occurred when Aiyuk was hit by two defenders, causing his knee to bend awkwardly.

Aiyuk’s loss significantly impacts the 49ers’ receiving corps, particularly with other issues affecting Deebo Samuel, who is currently in the hospital with pneumonia. The 49ers’ other top wideout, Jauan Jennings, has also missed some time with a hip injury. Considering San Francisco’s current ailments at WR, some analysts are wondering if a trade could be in the works soon.

Kyle Madson USA Today’s Niners Wire put together a few realistic trade possibilities for San Francisco, along with a few pipe dream ideas. One of the pipe dream candidates in particular is interesting: Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints.

Is This Trade Even Possible?

Probably not. Madson was careful to emphasize that this is a pipe dream. That said, it’s still an idea worth considering for the 49ers.

“Adding another top-of-the-depth-chart WR may be imperative to the 49ers’ success this season,” Madson wrote on October 21, adding:

“Olave is on Year 3 of his rookie contract. He’s an exceptional young receiver who should be part of the Saints’ plans for the foreseeable future no matter what their quarterback situation looks like. However, the 49ers would be wise to do due diligence and see if there’s a price the Saints would accept for the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft. … Landing Olave would mean the 49ers landed a new No. 1 WR.”

Why the 49ers Should Try to Trade for Saints WR Chris Olave

Adding a player with Olave’s potential would give the 49ers one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL. Olave’s youth, route-running ability and overall production would make him a seamless fit into the 49ers’ offensive system, where he’d complement Samuel and tight end George Kittle. His versatility as a deep threat and reliable possession receiver would also give QB Brock Purdy another huge playmaker to work with.

Moreover, the 49ers are still in a win-now mode, with a roster loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, particularly after signing stars such as Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey to long-term deals. They want to keep their offense potent as they make a push for the playoffs and potentially another Super Bowl appearance.

Olave, the 11th overall pick for the Saints in 2022, has had a 1,000-yard season each of his first two years in the league. If the 49ers were to inquire about him — and they should at least call — what could a potential trade look like?

What Could a Trade for Olave Look Like?

The Saints are at a crossroads of sorts. They invested in Derek Carr as their quarterback, but the team has struggled to find offensive consistency. While Olave is a rising star, the Saints have a pressing need for future draft capital to build around their aging and expensive core. Trading the young receiver could allow them to restock their draft picks and retool for the future.

New Orleans is also dealing with salary cap issues (they’re ranked 31st out of 32 teams in cap space), which has been a recurring theme over the past several seasons. Trading away a young player like Olave, while painful, could provide cap relief and help position the franchise for a rebuild around a younger core.

A potential trade could involve the following components:

49ers receive: WR Chris Olave

Saints receive: 2025 1st-round pick, 2024 3rd-round pick, WR Danny Gray

The inclusion of Danny Gray, a speedster with untapped potential, might give the Saints a developmental receiver they can groom.

Additionally, the 49ers would need to ensure they have enough salary cap space to absorb Olave’s contract. His rookie deal makes this more feasible, as the 49ers are not acquiring a veteran with a large cap hit. Olave’s current cap hit in 2024 would be manageable.

We’ll see how San Francisco addresses its current WR depth, but with Aiyuk done for the year, expect a move to be made before the November 5 trade deadline.