49ers Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers could emerge as a top landing spot if Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. hits the trade market, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Why Thomas Could Become Available

Graziano reported that league teams remain “curious” whether Jacksonville will make Thomas available. He noted the 49ers could be among those looking to add at receiver during the season. “This has been the case since the offseason, though the Jaguars were telling teams then that they weren’t interested in moving Thomas,” Graziano wrote. “That might continue to be the case.” He added that the team has clearly moved toward Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as the top passing-game targets for Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is using Travis Hunter almost exclusively on defense, Graziano noted, though they haven’t given up plans for him to contribute on offense this season.

Thomas broke out as a rookie in 2024 after going 23rd overall in the draft. He finished as Jacksonville’s clear No. 1 option with 1,282 yards and 87 catches, both team highs, en route to a Pro Bowl selection. His production fell off considerably in 2025, dropping to 707 yards on 48 receptions. That decline has continued into this season, with just seven catches for 88 yards through three games.

Graziano made clear the issue isn’t Thomas’s talent. “So other teams will continue to inquire about Thomas, who’s perceived as a No. 1 wide receiver talent but might not be a great fit with Lawrence’s strengths,” Graziano wrote. “I think it would take a strong offer to get the Jags to move Thomas, but he’s another name worth watching in the coming weeks ahead of what could be a very interesting trade deadline at the WR position.”

49ers’ Receiver Room Has Been Hit Hard

San Francisco’s need is real. Ricky Pearsall landed on season-ending injured reserve in August. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling will likely miss time until at least late November following ankle surgery. Demarcus Robinson also hit injured reserve after spraining his ankle in Week 2. Even the 49ers’ top receiver, Mike Evans, left Week 3 with a rib injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan called him day-to-day rather than a long-term concern.

San Francisco has already added Brandin Cooks and Dante Pettis to the practice squad for depth over the past two weeks. Graziano named the 49ers alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that could pursue an in-season receiver upgrade.

Why Thomas Fits San Francisco’s Needs

If the 49ers want a more proven, higher-ceiling option beyond their current practice squad additions, Thomas fits that description. General manager John Lynch is evaluating options ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. His talent and name recognition make him a logical target worth monitoring over the coming weeks.