49ers Make 6-Word Announcement on QB Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have officially committed to quarterback Brock Purdy as their franchise starter, as the team has now proudly announced to the NFL.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Purdy and the 49ers had agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $265 million that ties him to the team through the 2030 season. The contract would include $181 million in total guarantees.

On Tuesday night, the 49ers made it official when they announced Purdy’s extension with a six-word, all-caps message that they shared to the team’s official X account.

“13 IS OFFICIALLY HERE TO STAY,” the 49ers shared along with a picture of Purdy.

The 49ers’ social team didn’t let their fun end with one post, either.

In the hour after their initial announcement, the team’s X account posted five more Purdy-centric posts that included a highlight reel of their starting quarterback along with pictures of him officially putting pen to paper on his new five-year contract.

“Purdy damn relevant,” the 49ers captioned a 97-second highlight reel of Purdy, playing off his former status as Mr. Irrevelant that he received as the last pick of the 2022 draft.

Brock Purdy Joins Ranks of NFL’s Highest-Paid QBs

The 49ers have now properly rewarded Purdy for giving them strong quarterback play over the past three seasons. As a result, they have also played a role in one of the most significant financial turnarounds for a starting quarterback in recent NFL history.

Purdy played for less than $1 million in base salary in each of his first three seasons with the 49ers despite making the Pro Bowl and receiving MVP votes in 2023. Now, he is signed to a deal that will pay him an average of $53 million annually, making him the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value.

The $265 million total value of Purdy’s contract also ranks him fifth in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow.

Additionally, Purdy’s contract includes a no-trade clause that gives him new freedoms. He can use it as leverage in future negotiations with the 49ers. He can also control his future if the 49ers decide to consider their trade options at some point, holding veto power that would allow him to essentially pick his destination from a list of suitors.

Of course, all of that comes with enormous risk for the 49ers.

Future of 49ers is Now Tied to Brock Purdy’s Success

The 49ers have now financially shown they are confident in Purdy and his long-term development as their starting quarterback. That confidence is necessary considering the team’s success over the next several seasons could directly correlate to Purdy’s growth.

Purdy has delivered some excellent play as the 49ers’ starter. He took a statistical step back in 2024, throwing for fewer yards and touchdowns and more interceptions, but one could argue he still accomplished quite a bit considering the offense spent most of the season with running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

That said, the pressure is on for Purdy to reach new heights. The 49ers moved on from Deebo Samuel during the offseason, but McCaffrey, Aiyuk, George Kittle and standout rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will return to give Purdy a strong supporting cast.

At a minimum, San Francisco will want to return to the playoffs after their rocky 2024 season saw them eliminated from the playoffs before their Week 16 matchup.