49ers’ QB Brock Purdy Gets Put on Blast by Anonymous GM

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready for the 2026 campaign, and once again, this team will be aiming to make a run to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Niners managed to exceed expectations, as they overcame a rash of injuries to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Assuming they can stay healthy, the team should be able to make a similar sort of run this season.

There are reasons to be skeptical of San Fran, though. For starters, the team is already dealing with some new injuries, but as long as Brock Purdy is under center, the 49ers have appeared capable of beating whoever their opponent is. While Purdy is generally regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, one anonymous general manager recently revealed he still isn’t sold on the Pro Bowl passer.

Anonymous GM Takes Shot at 49ers’ Brock Purdy

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By now, Purdy’s journey to becoming the Niners’ franchise quarterback is the stuff of legend. The last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy ended up emerging from out of nowhere to become the team’s starter as a rookie in 2022, stealing the job away from Trey Lance. While he only started five games during his first year in the pros, San Fran stuck with Purdy as its starter, and he rewarded the team for its faith in him.

The 2023 campaign was the best of Purdy’s career, as he threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection and a fourth-place finish in the MVP race. Over the past two seasons, though, Purdy’s production has been affected by injuries (both directly and indirectly), but that didn’t stop the front office from giving him a five-year, $265 million contract extension last year.

Purdy only made nine starts last year, but when he was on the field, he was solid as ever (197/284, 2,167 YDS, 20 TD, 10 INT). However, Mac Jones proved when filling in for him that other quarterbacks can have success in this system, which suggests that Purdy may not actually be as good of a player as folks believe he is. One top-level exec certainly believes that’s the case, claiming he’s closer to a backup-caliber player than being a top-10 option at the position.

“You know he’s never been a franchise quarterback for me,” the GM said of Purdy, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “On pure ability, he’s closer to a back-up than a top-10 guy.”

Brock Purdy, 49ers Have a Chip on Their Shoulder in 2026

While Jones kept the 49ers afloat last season, it was very clear that this team was operating at a higher level when Purdy was on the field. Considering how Purdy has led San Francisco to the doorstep of a Super Bowl championship already in his career, it’s tough to see how folks could be so down on him entering the 2026 campaign.

You can never make everyone happy, even when you win at the rate San Fran has over the past few years. Purdy has indeed come up short in his quest to bring the Super Bowl back to town, but he’s still already proven himself to be a star talent at the age of 26. Nevertheless, these comments will likely place a big chip on Purdy’s shoulder as he turns his attention to the new season.