49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes History Not Seen Since 1998

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has put his name next to a franchise legend. He has nine touchdown passes through three games. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, that’s tied for the most in team history at this point with Steve Young in 1998.

Purdy’s Big Day Against the Cardinals

Purdy went 15-of-27 for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He added 34 yards on two carries. That followed three touchdown passes against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and two more against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. He also added a rushing touchdown in that Miami game.

Two of Sunday’s scores went to George Kittle. The last one came from 20 yards out with 1:31 left and sealed the game. Purdy also had a 45-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty on Kittle, which he joked about afterward.

The 49ers started fast. Deebo Samuel opened the scoring with an 80-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown after a catch and lateral from Mike Evans. Evans then caught a touchdown pass from Purdy of his own in the first half. San Francisco led by as many as 17 points before Arizona began to fight back.

Purdy Keeps the 49ers Offense Rolling

The offense had to do its work with a depleted lineup. Evans left with a rib injury. Trent Williams went to the locker room with a stinger. Purdy still found Jordan Watkins for 34 yards before halftime, which set up a long field goal from Eddy Pineiro. He also connected with Samuel and McCaffrey on key plays in the second half.

The receiver room has been hit hard all year. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season. De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson are also sidelined. Purdy has kept producing anyway.

The 49ers needed every point. Arizona got within 29-27 in the fourth quarter, with Jacoby Brissett moving the ball against a thin defensive line missing Nick Bosa. Purdy answered with the touchdown to Kittle.

What It Means for the 49ers

Purdy is completing a league-best share of his passes and has already drawn praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan, who compared him to former MVP Matt Ryan. Sitting level with Young after three games puts his start in rare company.

With injuries piling up around him, the 49ers will keep leaning on Purdy. So far, he has delivered.