Brock Purdy’s Contract Negotiations Hit Potential Roadblock

The San Francisco 49ers are working diligently to secure a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. Both Purdy and the team have emphasized their desire for a smooth negotiation process to avoid the prolonged contract disputes that have disrupted past offseasons. However, despite mutual interest in reaching a deal, the two sides reportedly remain apart on the financial details of the extension. NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently reported that the 49ers’ initial offer to Purdy was approximately $45 million per year, a figure that would not place him among the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy’s Contract Talks Hit a Roadblock

Meanwhile, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has speculated that the San Francisco 49ers would like to keep Purdy’s annual salary in the $40 million range, while Purdy’s representatives are likely aiming for a deal closer to $50 million annually.

Despite the gap in negotiations, the 49ers hold significant leverage in this situation. Purdy remains under contract through the 2025 season, and the organization has the option to apply the franchise tag in 2026 and 2027. This would effectively allow the 49ers to keep their quarterback under team control through 2027 without committing to a long-term contract.

However, San Francisco would prefer to avoid that route.

“I don’t think they want to go into a contract year with him, but I don’t think anything is off the table right now,” Breer said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “They’ve obviously got the franchise tag if they have to use it in 2026.”

Salary Cap Considerations Influence Roster Decisions

The San Francisco 49ers are mindful of their financial situation as they anticipate Brock Purdy’s inevitable pay raise. The team is already feeling the strain of salary cap limitations, which influenced their decision to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel, a key component of San Francisco’s offense, will officially join the Washington Commanders on March 12.

Additionally, trade rumors continue to surround wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk signed a lucrative contract extension last year, but his high salary—combined with an ACL and MCL injury—has made him a potential trade candidate.

“If somebody comes along and offers something great for Aiyuk, and he’s got the ACL [and MCL injury] right now, would they listen? Sure,” Breer noted. “I think they’re sort of open for business on any ideas. It doesn’t mean their best players are all on the block, but I think they are listening.”

49ers Face Critical Offseason Decisions

As negotiations with Brock Purdy continue, the 49ers must also navigate other key roster decisions. Balancing a competitive roster while preparing for a significant quarterback payday is no small task. While Purdy has performed beyond expectations since taking over as the starter, the team must ensure they can build around him without compromising their long-term financial flexibility.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the San Francisco 49ers can lock up their franchise quarterback while maintaining a competitive roster. The team’s ability to navigate these challenges will shape their immediate and future success in the NFL.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

