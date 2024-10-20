Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Props and Picks

The San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, setting up an exciting rematch of the 2024 Super Bowl.

San Francisco is looking to get above .500 for the first time since the end of Week 1, while the Chiefs look to move to 6-0. Kansas City is the last undefeated team in the AFC, and is coming off a BYE week.

That being said, the 49ers are also getting extra rest before Sunday’s clash. San Francisco beat the Seattle Seahawks on TNF in Week 6, giving them a little more time to heal.

They need it, as the 49ers are going to be without WR Jauan Jennings and K Jake Moody. The Niners have 15 total players on the injury report, which is something to consider when wagering on the game.

The Chiefs only have one player ruled out, as DE Michael Danna is dealing with a pectoral issue. The only other player with any form of injury designation is WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is coming off a huge performance in Week 5 and recovering from a hamstring injury.

Betting Record Entering Week 6:

– Picks: 0-1

– Props: 2-0

– Total: 2-1 (+0.9u)

Props for Chiefs @ 49ers

Over Kansas City’s past two games, RB Kareem Hunt has been turning back the clock. The 29-year-old has been effective, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, totaling 171 rushing yards and a touchdown.

However, the 49ers defensive line appears to be getting healthier after undergoing an injury crisis to start the season. DLs Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd and Jordan Elliott should be good to go, while the defense is also set to get LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles back.

Over the past six games, San Francisco has allowed 80.3 rushing yards to opposing RBs. That’s neither amazing nor terrible, but things have trended in the right direction as the Niners have cut that average to 69.3 yards over the past three games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Hunt’s rushing yards total at 52.5 yards. While that may seem tempting, the return of multiple 49ers as well as Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will likely mean a less productive day for Hunt. Take the under on Hunt’s rushing total, as the Chiefs will need to get creative to circumvent the 49ers defense.

Conversely, take the over for 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s rushing total of o14.5. Purdy has not only hit that total 3 times in the past 4 games, but he has ran the ball 4 or more times in each of those contests.

Expect Purdy to be on the move again as he escapes from Chiefs DE Chris Jones and the KC defense.

Brock Purdy o14.5 rushing yards (-113)

Kareem Hunt u52.5 rushing yards (-113)

Prediction: Niners -1.5

Under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have not beaten the Chiefs. Shanahan and San Francisco are 0-4 in his tenure, with two of those losses coming in Super Bowls.

He gets that elusive win tonight. The 49ers are playing with a chip on their shoulder, and have a lot more to lose than Kansas City with a loss. If the Chiefs drop to 5-1 due to a tough road game against an NFC opponent, they’ll live. San Francisco is 3-3 and needs to get their season back on track.

Kansas City is due for a loss as well, as there has been some early fortune. They won each of their games first four games by 7 points or less before beating up on a bad and injured New Orleans Saints team.

San Francisco ought to dictate the tempo early and force Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to win the game. If anyone could steal a win, it’s Mahomes, but it won’t be easy at a loud Levi’s Stadium.