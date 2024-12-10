49ers Predicted to Poach Cardinals Starter in Free Agency

Arizona Cardinals OL Evan Brown could be a free agency target for the San Francisco 49ers

The rivalry in the NFC West goes beyond the field, and the San Francisco 49ers are being predicted to add a key Arizona Cardinals vet.

San Francisco has a strong OL group, but several members are aging or about to be out of a contract. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department believes the Niners will add Cardinals offensive lineman Evan Brown in free agency.

“Aaron Banks and Jon Feliciano are impending free agents, which will make the interior offensive line a point of emphasis for San Francisco this offseason… Also, Jake Brendel will be 33 in September and the club could use a potential upgrade over him at center,” a December 9 article states. “Brown wouldn’t be the sexiest signing, but he does fit what the front office will be looking for having played all three interior offensive-line positions during his career. Worst case, the 28-year-old is a good depth piece.”

San Francisco’s ability to reload is why they’ve been able to consistently compete for Super Bowls. Being ready to move on from potentially both Feliciano and Banks is critical, and Brown would be a solid option.

What to Know About Evan Brown

Interior offensive lineman don’t catch a lot of headlines, and Brown is no different. But he is a proven player who slowly worked his way into becoming an NFL starter at either guard or center.

After finishing his college ball at SMU, Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2018. He made just one appearance for New York before being released during his second season in 2019.

Brown then hopped around over the next year and change, playing for the Miami Dolphins later in 2019. He then signed with the Cleveland Browns and then the Detroit Lions in 2020, where he was able to take a step forward.

Over 2021 and 2022, Brown started 24 games as an injury replacement for C Frank Ragnow and then RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai. That led him to a single-year starting job with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

After parting ways with the Seahawks, Brown got another shot with the Cardinals. He has started all 13 of Arizona’s games in 2024, earning a 66.7 season grade from Pro Football Focus in the process.

49ers OL Predicted to Go to Arizona

If B/R’s recent predictions were actualized, Brown arriving from Arizona would coincide with Banks going the other way. The article links Banks to the Cardinals to replace an outgoing Brown.