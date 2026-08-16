George Kittle Offers Unexpected Injury Update for 49ers’ Week 1 Action

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the 2026 campaign, and once again, injuries are the talk of the town. Not only do the Niners have a handful of players working their way back from ailments they suffered last year, but they also have a new batch of injuries that they have been forced to deal with during training camp.

Tight end George Kittle falls in the first category, as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in San Francisco’s wild-card round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last year. That seemingly indicated that Kittle would miss the start of the upcoming season, but with Week 1 drawing near, the star tight end has remained adamant that he could be on the field alongside his teammates for that contest.

George Kittle Still Hoping to Play in 49ers’ Week 1 Contest

While the 49ers benefited greatly from the emergence of Jake Tonges last season, Kittle still remains one of the focal points of the team’s offense. Not only is Kittle one of the top playmakers at his position in the league, but he is a relentless blocker who can help open things up in the run game and keep quarterback Brock Purdy standing upright under center.

Injuries have often played a role in Kittle’s career, and that was true last season, even before his Achilles injury. Kittle still managed to suit up in 11 games and earn the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career, as he caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns during his time on the field.

A torn Achilles tendon usually requires a lengthy rehab process, so the expectation was that Kittle would miss time to begin the year. However, he underwent surgery on the injury almost immediately, which gave him an outside shot at recovering in time for Week 1. To this point, Kittle has yet to practice for San Francisco during training camp, but he hasn’t given up on his hopes of suiting up for his team’s season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I have a chance,” Kittle said when speaking to reporters. “We’re running around a lot, hitting top speeds. Hopefully we’re back in pads practicing sooner than later. Just trying to check the boxes and not be a dumba**.”

Could George Kittle Actually Play for the 49ers in Week 1?

Known for his upbeat personality, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Kittle make it clear that he intended to play in Week 1 right after he sustained this injury. As time has gone on, though, he has stuck to that timeline with relentless determination. And even with just a few weeks to go until the start of the season, Kittle still has the same goal in mind.

The reality of the situation is that Kittle has yet to practice, and with the team’s first game of the season taking place in Melbourne, Australia, the team is going to have to know sooner rather than later what his status is. Kittle certainly isn’t going to give up on this goal until he has to, but it would likely be smarter for him to not rush back into action just for the sake of playing in Week 1.