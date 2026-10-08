Insider Hints at Disappointing Nick Bosa Injury Decision for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may be 4-0, but if they keep on suffering injuries at their current rate, it is going to be tougher and tougher for this team to continue winning football games. The degree of difficulty is only increasing in terms of opponents as well, as the Niners will square off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 5.

There’s no doubt that San Fran is capable of winning this game, but doing so without some of its key players is going to be tough. One guy whose status is worth watching is defensive end Nick Bosa, as he has missed time recently with a calf injury. Having Bosa on the field against the Seahawks would be huge, but it sounds like he’s trending in the wrong direction with kickoff creeping up.

Insider Doesn’t Believe Nick Bosa Will Play for the 49ers in Week 5

For the most part, the Niners have managed to keep their best players healthy this season, but Bosa is one of the exceptions. The superstar defensive end made his return to action this year after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last season, but he has once again been limited by a new ailment.

During practice ahead of Week 3, Bosa suffered a calf injury that would reportedly hold him out for a couple of weeks. San Francisco hasn’t placed Bosa on injured reserve yet, which indicates that the team thinks he could be back within the four games he would be required to miss if he were placed on injured reserve.

And yet, with so many players injured, San Fran may be holding off on placing Bosa on injured reserve because it is running out of spaces to use on players who can return to the field this season. Behind the scenes, Bosa is doing everything in his power to get back on the field, but NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to believe he will miss his third straight game.

It looks like no Nick Bosa again this week,” Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” when discussing the 49ers’ injury woes.

49ers Taking Cautious Approach With Nick Bosa Injury

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFL 2025 game between San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It’s still very early in the season, so there’s no sense forcing Bosa into action before he’s ready to go, especially with the team continuing to win games. At some point, though, the 49ers are going to need Bosa healthy if they want to achieve their primary goals, so his injury status will remain a storyline worth following.

Bosa didn’t practice at all for the Niners on Wednesday, and while he has two more days of practice on the schedule, it would require a pretty unexpected turn of events to get him back on the field for Sunday. Kickoff for San Fran’s upcoming game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and whether or not Bosa plays is going to be something worth keeping tabs on in the buildup to this game.