49ers, Nick Bosa Get Clear Outlook on Looming Contract Decision

The San Francisco 49ers are focusing on moving to 5-0 ahead of the Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Niners have one major decision looming after this 2026 NFL season.

In the 2027 season, veteran edge rusher Nick Bosa will have a base salary of approximately $32.7 million and carry a cap hit of roughly $55 million, per Spotrac.

There’s no way that the Niners will have Bosa on the roster carrying those numbers next season, so there are negotiations to be had to get that number down, but is it a restructured contract that the pass rusher will agree to?

Former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco about what the future holds for Bosa and the 49ers this upcoming offseason, as it could include cutting ties with the player.

“Do you push [the cap number] out further?” Brandt told Maiocco in an Oct. 6 video. “I’m sure the agent will do that. Just convert the money and have a low base again and push out further. But is that prudent for the team to do that? Then you talk about more situations that could potentially become, the word I use is ‘adverse.’

“Can we convert some of that $30 million into performance? Can we convert it into playtime, which has been low the past couple of years? Can we move it to performance incentives? Can we move it to performance-based? If I’m an agent, I probably say, ‘No, not really.’ Then the question is, if there’s going to be an ‘or else.’ The ‘or else’ is usually we’ll move on, and then you talk about a different kind of negotiation.”

49ers, Nick Bosa Contract Surprised Andrew Brandt

Moreover, Brandt noted that when he first saw the contract that the 49ers and Bosa agreed to, there was a surprise from the financial perspective.

“On that contract, I remember coming out however many years ago, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s strong. That’s really strong for that player,'” Brandt added. “I’m not a scout. I’m not a judge of talent, but I look at the financial side, and I think the bonus was something like $50 million, and the average is getting over $30 million. It’s strong.

“What you talk about is kind of a rock and a hard place because, pushing forward to 2027, you have the huge number on salary. You already have a lot of what’s called unamortized proration on that contract beyond salary. That’s how you get the huge cap number.”

Niners Urged to Make Trade With Nick Bosa Injured

Speaking of the 49ers and Bosa, with the edge rusher dealing with a calf injury, Jose Sanchez of San Francisco 49ers on SI is urging the Niners to pull off a trade for nine-time Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers veteran Khalil Mack.

“Their pass rush is almost as nonexistent as it was last season,” Sanchez wrote in an Oct. 6 article. “That’s going to remain with Nick Bosa out, which should coerce the 49ers into making a trade. And the trade to execute is for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“John Lynch has to be working the phones with the Chargers to see if they can broker a deal. It’s time. Their performance against the Broncos should’ve been enough to convince them how bad it is. The week before, against the Arizona Cardinals, it was the same as well.”