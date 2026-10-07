49ers Sign Former Rams Wide Receiver Amid Ongoing Injury Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, but winning is not coming easy for this team. While the Niners are continuing to play at a high level on the field, injuries are piling up, which is making things even more difficult for this group than they initially were.

With guys dropping like flies, the front office is continually having to find new guys to come into town and help them out. The latest addition to the team is former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith, as San Fran has added him to its roster just days after he was cut by Los Angeles.

49ers Sign Xavier Smith to Their Practice Squad

Smith didn’t get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he managed to find a home with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Smith has since appeared in 34 games for the team, with the majority of his work coming as a kickoff and punt returner for L.A.

Last season, Smith chipped in on offense as a secondary wide receiver, catching 18 passes for 303 yards. However, in recent games, he’s been making more and more mistakes on special teams, which eventually led to the Rams deciding to release him and turn to another option on kickoff and punt returns.

Considering how he can make plays on offense and special teams, the expectation was that it wouldn’t take long for Smith to latch on with another team. Sure enough, San Francisco has moved quickly to scoop up one of its top rivals’ former players, as it is bringing Smith to town as a practice squad player ahead of its Week 5 action.

Wide receiver shuffle continues: 49ers have signed former Rams WR Xavier Smith to their practice squad,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Xavier Smith Signing Could Be Beneficial in More Than One Way for the 49ers

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 10: Xavier Smith #19 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Smith may not play right away for the 49ers, but if he does, he can work as a returner and as a wide receiver if need be. Beyond that, he can also give San Francisco some intel on Los Angeles, which could come in handy with these two teams still having a pair of meetings on the schedule for later this season.

Speaking of important divisional matchups, the Niners have one on their hands when they hit the road in Week 5 for a clash against the Seattle Seahawks. While San Fran is undefeated, Seattle is the reigning Super Bowl champion, so it may have the upper hand playing in front of its home crowd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and while it’s still early in the season, this game could go a long way towards determining the winner of the NFC West.