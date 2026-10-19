Insider Shares Important Mike Evans Injury News Before 49ers’ Week 6 Action

The San Francisco 49ers will wrap up the NFL’s Week 6 slate when they square off against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. As always, injuries are a big part of the story for the Niners, as several key players may not end up suiting up in this game because of their injury woes.

Part of that group of players is star wide receiver Mike Evans, who has managed to battle through a handful of ailments to suit up in each of San Fran’s first five games. Once again, Evans is questionable for this contest due to Achilles and rib injuries, but according to one insider, it sounds like he is trending towards playing against the Commanders.

Insider Predicts Mike Evans Will Play for 49ers in Week 6

San Fran signed Evans to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency, with many folks viewing it as a somewhat risky move for an aging wide receiver coming off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. To this point, though, Evans has been precisely what the Niners were hoping for when they signed him in free agency.

Evans hasn’t really ever been 100% healthy this season, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on his performance. Through five games, Evans has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and he was stellar in a huge divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as he hauled in seven receptions for 113 yards and a score.

With so many injuries, particularly in the wide receiver room, Evans has been a steadying presence for star quarterback Brock Purdy in the air. Losing Evans, even for a game, would be a big blow, but according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, it sounds like there’s optimism that the six-time Pro Bowler will be able to overcome his injuries and take the field alongside the rest of his teammates.

My guess is we’ll see Mike Evans back,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “They want to see how he’s gonna feel pregame, but it sounds like they’re optimistic they’ll get him back.

49ers Aiming to Continue Their Undefeated Start to the 2026 Campaign

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Whether or not Evans can play is a sneaky important storyline for the 49ers, because if he can’t go, their wide receiver room will quickly become quite thin. The only other healthy receivers on the active roster are Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins, and while tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are also good to go, the wide receiver room behind Evans isn’t all that encouraging.

A final decision on Evans’ status is coming, but right now, it seems like things are trending in the right direction for him. San Fran has been playing well enough that it should be able to get past Washington even if he doesn’t play, but with a 6-0 record on the line, you can bet that if Evans is good to go, he will be on the field for this game.