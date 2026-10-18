San Francisco 49ers Make Mike Evans Announcement Before Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers have made an official announcement regarding Mike Evans ahead of Monday Night Football, but the star wide receiver’s availability remains in question.

San Francisco designated Evans as questionable for its October 19 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team confirmed Saturday. Evans has been dealing with rib and Achilles injuries that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.

The designation means Evans has not been ruled out, although the 49ers are not guaranteeing that he will play.

And there is reason for optimism. One of the team’s most established reporters believes Evans will be on the field Monday, even as San Francisco prepares to play without another of its starting receivers.

49ers Make Mike Evans Injury Announcement

Evans was among six players listed as questionable on San Francisco’s final injury report, joining wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf), defensive tackle Gracen Halton (quad), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder), defensive back Siran Neal (neck) and defensive lineman Mykel Williams (knee).

The news followed a concerning practice week for Evans, who has been playing through fractured ribs since suffering the injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Achilles soreness added another complication before the Washington game.

Still, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area offered an encouraging assessment Saturday before the team’s final practice.

“The 49ers hit the practice field in about an hour,” Maiocco wrote on X. “At this point, I think Kyle Juszczyk and Mike Evans will play Monday night against Washington, and Nick Bosa will not.”

His prediction has already proven accurate in two respects. The 49ers ruled Bosa out with knee and calf injuries, while Juszczyk is expected to return after missing Week 5 with a knee injury.

Whether Maiocco is correct about Evans remains unresolved.

Mike Evans’ Status Carries Greater Importance After Deebo Samuel News

The 49ers have more than one concern at wide receiver.

San Francisco also ruled out Deebo Samuel because of a hamstring injury suffered against the Seattle Seahawks. His absence raises the stakes for Evans, who has emerged as one of Brock Purdy’s most productive targets this season.

The 33-year-old is coming off his best performance since joining San Francisco, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 32-29 victory over Seattle.

Through five games, Evans has recorded 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He has developed into a reliable option for Purdy despite missing practice time because of injuries.

Evans’ production also helps explain why San Francisco has been willing to work around his physical limitations. The veteran has demonstrated an ability to contribute while dealing with fractured ribs, including against Denver and Seattle.

But the addition of an Achilles issue makes this week’s decision more complicated.

Kirk’s questionable designation presents another variable. He practiced on a limited basis throughout the week as San Francisco continues evaluating his potential return.

If Evans cannot play, the 49ers would be without their leading receiver and Samuel, placing additional responsibility on the remaining pass catchers in an offense that has helped San Francisco start 5-0.

Is Mike Evans Playing Monday Night Against the Commanders?

Evans has not been ruled out, but his questionable designation means the 49ers have not committed to playing him against Washington.

The encouraging development is Maiocco’s expectation that Evans will suit up despite his injuries. That remains a reporter’s assessment, not an announcement from head coach Kyle Shanahan or the team’s medical staff.

San Francisco hosts the Commanders at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, October 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The 49ers must release their official game-day inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff, meaning fans should receive a definitive answer around 6:45 p.m. ET.

Until then, Evans remains questionable, with the 49ers hoping their most productive receiver can deliver another performance like the one that helped them beat Seattle.