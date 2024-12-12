49ers Urged to Bench ‘Mediocre’ Starter for Recent Signing

San Francisco 49ers S Ji'Ayir Brown

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot due to injuries, but one recent addition could get the starting nod sooner rather than later.

San Francisco is set for a critical TNF clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Winning could mean a major shift in the Niners’ playoff hopes, but a loss could make it nearly impossible. In order to give themselves the best chance, SI.com writer Jose Luis Sanchez III believes the team should bench S Ji’Ayir Brown for veteran S Tashaun Gipson.

“With Mustapha out, it puts second-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown in line to return as the starter again. Brown was benched against the Bears in favor of Talanoa Hufanga and Mustapha. He has been mediocre this season, so it was an easy decision for the 49ers,” Sanchez wrote on December 12. “The 49ers should start Tashaun Gipson over Brown against the Rams… You would think Brown is the better option, but he isn’t. Gipson will be technically more sound with everything he does than Brown.”

While the article admits that Gipson is an aging player, it’s more about reliability. Brown has struggled this year in almost every facet of the game, and the 49ers can’t afford to give up big plays due to basic errors at the safety position.

Brown’s 2024 Campaign

After flashing his talent in 2023, there was hope that Brown could take the next step up for the Niners. 13 games into the season, it’s safe to say that it has been a mixed bag.

He does have an interception, 3 tackles for loss and 5 passes defended, but he’s also played far more snaps than he did in 2023. He was able to register two INTs and 4 PDs in 2023, but did it in just 5 starts.

The advanced stats at PFR aren’t especially bad, either. The San Francisco CB has given up 6 less yards per reception in 2024 (10.5) than he did in 2023 (16.5,) but he has given up two touchdowns in the process.

The main problem is his tackling. Brown has 5 missed tackles on the year, 1 more than he did in 2023. When considering how dangerous Rams receivers like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua can be with the ball in their hands, missing tackles can be fatal.

Mustapha Can’t Suit Up for 49ers

Similar to what happened with Brown in 2023, Mustapha is the young hot hand in the 49ers secondary. He’s made mistakes, but he has a knack for blanketing tight ends and receivers and the 49ers have started to lean on him.

After Brown was benched against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, Niners HC Kyle Shanahan explained his logic for going with Mustapha over Brown.

“Just how Malik’s been playing. I think he’s been playing at a high level,” Shanahan said. “He’s been one of the better players on our defense, I think, here over the last month or so. So it’s nothing against Tig. We still want Tig to be out there, but when we had to make a decision, we kept Mustapha out there.”

However, the 22-year-old rookie suffered a shoulder/torso injury against Chicago and did not recover in time to face the Rams.