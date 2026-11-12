49ers’ Mac Jones Breaks Silence After Trade Deadline Decision

The trade deadline has passed, and Mac Jones is still with the San Francisco 49ers. The backup quarterback was involved in trade talk leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. Now he says he is glad to still be in San Francisco. “I like it here,” Jones said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

What Kyle Shanahan Said About Jones

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that other teams were interested. “I know teams called on him these last 48 hours,” Shanahan said, per Maiocco. “And I’m very glad he’s still here.”

Jones said he sensed something was going on. “I figured something was going on,” he said. “I mean, when everyone starts talking about it, I guess you have to eventually think something was going on.”

Jones Explains Why He Wants to Stay With the San Francisco 49ers

Jones said he never asked to leave for a chance to start somewhere else. “No, no, no,” he said. “I like it here. To be honest, I’m treating it like I just got traded here today. So I’m going to continue to prove that I can play and be here when I’m needed.”

He also put a price on his happiness. “To me, it’s multiple millions of dollars to have fun and be on a winning team because I’ve been on the other side of that, too, when you’re not really having fun and you’re not winning,” Jones said.

Jones’ Role Behind Brock Purdy

Jones signed a two-year deal with San Francisco before the 2025 season. He had just finished one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He delivered last season. Jones started eight games after Brock Purdy sustained a toe injury. The 49ers went 5-3 in those games and secured a playoff spot.

This season, Purdy has stayed healthy, and Jones has stayed on the sideline. Jones said he is ready for whenever he is needed. “I know that at some point this year, if I’m needed, I’ll be ready and I’m going to go sling it,” he said.

He added that he is focused on supporting Purdy. “I just really want to keep winning and not be a distraction,” Jones said. “I’m glad that the trade deadline is over.”

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers and Jones

Jones is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent again after this season. For now, he said his focus is on the present with the 49ers. The team’s next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 15.