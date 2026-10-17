49ers Get Encouraging Mike Evans Outlook Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers have been without Mike Evans at practice for two consecutive days, but one longtime team insider believes the veteran receiver will be back on the field when it matters most.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area offered an encouraging prediction Saturday, October 17, ahead of the 49ers’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders.

“The 49ers hit the practice field in about an hour,” Maiocco wrote on X. “At this point, I think Kyle Juszczyk and Mike Evans will play Monday night against Washington, and Nick Bosa will not.”

The assessment comes after Evans missed Thursday and Friday’s practices because of rib and Achilles issues, creating uncertainty around one of San Francisco’s most important offensive weapons.

Maiocco’s comments represent his expectation rather than an official decision from the 49ers. Nevertheless, the outlook is an encouraging development for a team already dealing with significant injuries at wide receiver.

Evans indeed was at practice, on the side streching, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Mike Evans Injury Outlook Takes Encouraging Turn

Evans has been playing through fractured ribs, but Achilles soreness emerged as an additional concern ahead of the Commanders matchup.

The six-time Pro Bowler was listed as a nonparticipant in both of San Francisco’s first two practices this week.

Those absences were particularly concerning after Evans delivered his best performance of the season in Week 5, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The performance helped San Francisco remain undefeated at 5-0 and reinforced Evans’ importance to quarterback Brock Purdy.

Evans has recorded 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns through five games, emerging as a key part of the 49ers’ passing attack in his first season with the franchise.

There is also reason to believe Evans might not need a full week of practice to suit up Monday. The veteran has already demonstrated his ability to play effectively despite his rib injury, and the additional rest afforded by the Monday night schedule gives him more recovery time.

Still, his Achilles soreness adds another consideration. Maiocco’s prediction is not confirmation that Evans has been medically cleared.

49ers Need Mike Evans With Deebo Samuel Sidelined

Evans’ availability carries additional weight because the 49ers are already dealing with injuries throughout their receiving corps.

Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury against Seattle and is expected to miss multiple weeks, putting additional pressure on San Francisco’s remaining receivers.

Christian Kirk, meanwhile, returned to practice on a limited basis after the team opened his practice window Thursday.

The combination leaves Evans in a particularly important position. His ability to win contested catches and produce in crucial situations was evident against Seattle, where he repeatedly helped Purdy move the chains.

Maiocco’s prediction also suggests the 49ers could receive mixed news regarding their injured veterans. While he expects Evans and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to play, he believes defensive end Nick Bosa will miss the Commanders game as he continues recovering from a calf injury.

Saturday’s practice and subsequent injury designations should provide a clearer indication of where Evans stands.

For now, the 49ers have an encouraging assessment from one of their most established reporters, even if Evans’ official availability remains undecided.