49ers Emerge as Potential Trade Fit for Jaguars’ Former First Rounder

The San Francisco 49ers‘ wideout room has been hit by injuries even before the 2026 NFL season began, with Christian Kirk’s injury and Ricky Pearsall undergoing season-ending surgery. Nonetheless, since Week 1, the situation has only become more challenging for the Niners.

Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling are injured, and Mike Evans is also dealing with an injury. As a result, the Niners have dived into the veteran free-agent market over the last couple of weeks, signing Brandin Cooks and Dante Pettis for depth.

Nonetheless, if the injuries to the wideouts continue and none of the veterans perform, could the 49ers look to the trade market? Former Niners running back Raheem Mostert believes that Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. would make sense for San Francisco.

“We know that his mindset hasn’t always been there in regards to how he plays, and he needs that confidence,” Mostert said in a Sept. 30 video from CBS Sports. “So what better way than to put him in a different situation with a whole new team that gives him that confidence and that boost and that morale eventually to get back to that rookie year?

“That rookie year was exciting for not only him, but for fans, for everybody else that was watching him and a team that comes to mind for me, I’m thinking about the San Francisco 49ers. I think that’ll be a great fit for him, with Mike Evans. We’ll see what that injury entails, but obviously, you’re dealing with a vet like Mike Evans, and I think it’ll be a perfect fit.”

What Would Brian Thomas Jr. Bring to the 49ers?

Moreover, Mostert noted what a player like Thomas would bring to the 49ers offense to elevate it even more than what it already is doing under starting QB Brock Purdy.

“He can go off the top,” Mostert added. “He can make plays at the end of the day. And that’s something that the San Francisco 49ers are going to need, too. They can’t just rely on Deebo [Samuel] or [George] Kittle or [Kyle] Juszczyk or even Christian [McCaffrey]. They need to rely on another person. I think that I’ll be a good fit for them.”

Niners Receive Trade Idea for Jaguars Wideout

Recently, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided issued a trade pitch involving the 49ers and the Jaguars for Thomas. As part of his idea, the 49ers would send a 2027 fifth-round pick for the former first-round pick in 2024.

“San Francisco needs receiver help badly,” Wilcox wrote in a Sept. 29 article. “De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk are all on IR. Mike Evans is listed as questionable this week with a rib injury. It’s one more reason why the 49ers can’t be content with their current receiver room.

“Sure, Deebo Samuel is doing enough for now, but this isn’t sustainable if the 49ers want to be serious playoff contenders. That’s why Thomas could be the answer they need. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of deal. They need receiver depth and Thomas gives them that.”

Over three games, Thomas has played 54 pass snaps for the Jaguars, earning a 61.5 overall PFF grade. The Jaguars wideout has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 88 receiving yards, averaging 12.6 yards per reception. As a result, a change of scenery could be needed.