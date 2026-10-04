49ers Announce Roster Decision Before Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers rewarded Sebastian Valdez with a spot on the 53-man roster. The defensive lineman earned the promotion from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Valdez Earns His Spot on the 49ers’ Roster

Valdez made his NFL debut last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He played 32 snaps and finished with three tackles in the 36-30 win. That performance paid off quickly. David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard congratulated “The Hulk” on the promotion.

San Francisco needed bodies up front. Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. are out again. Keion White is questionable with a hamstring injury. Valdez gives the 49ers another option in a thin rotation.

49ers Waive Viliami Fehoko Jr. to Make Room

The 49ers waived Viliami Fehoko Jr. to open a roster spot. Fehoko also made his NFL regular-season debut last week. He played 13 snaps in the team’s nine-player defensive line rotation.

Judon and Turner Elevated for Sunday

The 49ers also elevated two players from the practice squad. Defensive end Matthew Judon will make his debut with the team. He signed Monday and practiced all week. Judon is 34 and has 72 career sacks in 145 games. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler in his 11th NFL season.

Wide receiver Malik Turner also got the call. Mike Evans is questionable with a rib injury. Turner gives San Francisco insurance at receiver. He should play on every special teams coverage unit.

Rookie Romello Height Returns for the 49ers

Romello Height is back after missing one game. The rookie had surgery to repair a broken hand. Height was limited in practice Friday. With Bosa out, he should see a major role. Khalid Kareem and Ogbo Okoronkwo round out the edge options.