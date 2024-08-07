49ers Sign UFL Standout and Veteran RB in New Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers are already shifting the pieces around as the first round of mandatory roster cuts approaches. The 49ers are primarily mixing up their offensive skill groups, releasing WR Terique Owens and signing a new WR and a new RB.

The 49ers announced the moves on their official website on August 7.

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Jontre Kirklin and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to one-year deals,” the announcement said, “In order to make room on the roster, the team released S Erik Harris and waived/injured WR Terique Owens.”

Owens is probably the most recognizable name out of the transaction. While he has no NFL experience, Owens is the son of Terrell Owens, and signing with his father’s former team this offseason garnered plenty of attention.

However, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Owens to make the San Francisco roster. Besides the general difficulty of making an NFL roster, San Francisco boasts a deep WR group. Even with Brandon Aiyuk currently looking for a trade away from the 49ers, cracking that group is far from easy.

Meet Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Jontre Kirklin

With RB Christian McCaffrey dealing with a calf injury that will sideline him for the preseason and Elijah Mitchell picking up a hamstring injury, San Francisco needed somebody to stand in. That’s where Vaughn comes in, who has had a rare start to his NFL career.

Vaughn was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and would win the following Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Vaughn never earned a consistent role in Tampa. Over four seasons, Vaughn has just 103 handoffs for 384 yards and 2 touchdowns.

As Vaughn looks to impress, Kirklin will be looking to do the same. The former LSU Tiger has not broken through in the NFL yet, but his 2024 UFL campaign showed that he’s on the verge of doing so.

According to FOX Sports, Kirklin’s 614 receiving yards in the 2024 UFL season was the second-most in the league. Playing at a competitive level was something the 25-year-old needed and he responded by putting together a notable campaign.

Vaughn Joins Matt Breida as New 49ers RBs

Vaughn was not the only signing San Francisco made for RB reinforcements. The 49ers also signed a familiar face in veteran RB Matt Breida, as ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler first stated on August 5.

“Familiar face: RB Matt Breida is signing with the #49ers, per source. The eight-year vet rushed for 1,902 yards as a 49er from 2017-19,” Fowler wrote on X.

Like Vaughn, Breida has been signed to cover the 49ers’ bases as they wait for McCaffrey and Mitchell to recover from their respective injuries. McCaffrey’s issue not being more serious than a few week problem is a stroke of luck for San Francisco.

Either way, it does give Vaughn and Breida a chance to make their case. Vaughn is coming into a training camp without much of an introduction. For better or for worse, the 49ers and Breida already known each other very well.